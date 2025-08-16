How to Unlock Cooking Kit in Grow a Garden – Roblox

The cooking feature in Grow a Garden just got an update. Chris P. Bacon is now gone from the map, but cooking is now a permanent part of the game. You can still make food items, but you just need to get the Cooking Kit first. In this guide, I will show you how to unlock the Cooking Kit in Grow a Garden and use it to cook food items that help you craft better gear and expand your pet inventory.

What Happened to the Cooking Feature

Before the Beanstalk update, you could go towards Chris P’s location and just submit fruits and plants into the cauldron beside him. Now that’s changed completely. The developers turned the old cooking cauldron into a cosmetic item called the Cooking Kit that you can place in your garden permanently.

Additionally, you can also use cooked food items for crafting now. This means cooking isn’t just for fun anymore, it actually helps you progress in the game.

How to Get Cooking Kit in Grow a Garden

Now you can’t just buy the Cooking Kit from the shop. You have to earn it by completing achievements in the game. Here are the three ways to unlock it:

Complete all Common achievements

Complete all Rare achievements

Complete all Mythical achievements

The achievements can be accessed through the Garden Guide. Just focus on finishing every Common achievement, then click the Claim Rewards button once you complete all achievements. The Cooking Kit will automatically appear in your cosmetics inventory right after.

The Common achievements are definitely the easiest route because these tasks are pretty simple. The Rare and Mythical achievements take much longer and require more advanced gameplay, so start with the Common ones if you want the Cooking Kit fast.

How to Place and Use Cooking Kit in Grow a Garden

Once you’ve claimed your reward, you need to actually place the Cooking Kit in your garden. Here’s how:

Find an empty spot in your garden plot and click the cosmetics inventory icon. Look for the Cooking Kit in your cosmetics list. Click on it to place it in your chosen spot.

The cooking process works just like the old system. Hold fruits in your hand and go to the cauldron. You’ll see the ingredient requirements on the left side of the screen and the cooking time on the right. Simply click the cook button once you finish submitting the fruits.

Important Food Items You Can Make

Right now, the Corndog is probably the most important food item. You need it to craft the Pet Pouch, which increases your pet inventory. Other food items from the Cooking Recipe list like burgers or pizzas are still useful for trading or future crafting recipes that the developers might add later.

Adding the Cooking Kit as a permanent cosmetic item is actually pretty smart. It means the developers can keep adding new recipes and crafting combinations without needing special events. So it’s not all about growing plants only. Start working on those Common achievements today. Your future self will thank you when you’re cooking up corndogs and expanding your pet collection!