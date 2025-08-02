All Cooking Recipes in Grow a Garden – Roblox

Do you want to become a master chef in Grow a Garden? The latest Trading update lets you whip up tasty dishes and trade them with your friends for amazing rewards. You will be mixing fruits, waiting for the timer, and feeding a very hungry pig named Chris P. In this guide, I will show you all the cooking recipes in Grow a Garden.
Table of Contents
How to Cook in Grow a Garden
Cooking is a brand-new feature that turns your harvested fruits into delicious food items. You use a big cooking pot in the center of the lobby to mix different ingredients together. Once your food is ready, you can give it to Chris P, the pig NPC, and then get awesome rewards in return. Here are the steps you need to take if you want to start cooking:
- Walk up to the cooking pot with your fruits in hand, then press the E key when you are close enough to add ingredients.
- Once you have the right ingredients, click the green cook button under the pot.
A timer will then appear above the pot. Different recipes take different amounts of time to finish. When the timer hits zero, press E again to collect your dish.
All Cooking Recipes in Grow a Garden
Here’s a complete table of all recipes you can make in Grow a Garden, with their ingredients, cooking times, and water colors:
Quick Recipes (5-6 minutes)
|Food Item
|Ingredients
|Alternative Recipe
|Cooking Time
|Water Color
Soup
|• Any 5 plants
|–
|5 minutes
|Varies
Salad
|• 2x Tomato
|–
|5 minutes 18 seconds
|Red
Ice Cream
|• 1x Blueberry
• 1x Corn
|• 1x Banana
• 1x Sugar Apple
OR
• 2x Banana
|5 minutes 48 seconds
|Yellow
Waffle
|• 1x Pumpkin
• 1x Watermelon
|• 1x Pumpkin
• 1x Sugar Apple
|6 minutes 15 seconds
|TBA
Medium Recipes (6-8 minutes)
|Food Item
|Ingredients
|Alternative Recipe
|Cooking Time
|Water Color
Hot Dog
|• 1x Pepper
• 1x Corn
|• 1x Pepper
• 1x Banana
OR
• 1x Corn
• 1x Ember Lily
|6 minutes 46 seconds
|Tan
Sandwich
|• 2x Tomato
• 1x Corn
|–
|7 minutes 6 seconds
|Orange
Sushi
|• 4x Bamboo
• 1x Corn
|• 2x Tomato
• 1x Corn
• 1x Apple
• 1x Bamboo
|7 minutes 21 seconds
|Turquoise
Pie
|• 1x Pumpkin
• 1x Apple
|• 1x Corn
• 1x Coconut
|7 minutes 52 seconds
|Green
Longer Recipes (9+ minutes)
|Food Item
|Ingredients
|Alternative Recipe
|Cooking Time
|Water Color
Pizza
|• 1x Pumpkin
• 1x Giant Pinecone
• 1x Corn
• 1x Apple
• 1x Mushroom
|–
|9 minutes 33 seconds
|TBA
Donut
|• 1x Corn
• 1x Blueberry
• 1x Strawberry
|• 1x Strawberry
• 1x Tomato
• 1x Apple
|9 minutes 37 seconds
|TBA
Burger
|• 1x Pepper
• 1x Corn
• 1x Tomato
|–
|10 minutes 32 seconds
|Red
Cake
|• 1x Watermelon
• 2x Corn
|• 1x Watermelon
• 2x Corn
• 2x Banana
|Up to 20 minutes
|TBA
How Do You Give Chris P Food and Get Rewards?
Chris P is the pig chef who judges your cooking. He has a speech bubble above his head that changes every hour, showing what food he’s craving. If you give him exactly what he wants, you’ll get better rewards. To feed Chris P, walk up to him and press E. Hold your cooked food and click “Try this food I cooked up!” He’ll taste it and give you rewards based on how good it is and whether it matches his current craving.
Here is the list of rewards you can get from Chris P:
|Reward Name
|Rarity
|Sheckles
|Common
|5x Watering Can
|Common
|Mutation Spray Burnt
|Common
|Fork Fence
|Common
|Food Crate
|Uncommon
|Reclaimer
|Uncommon
|3x Corn Seed
|Uncommon
|Advanced Sprinkler
|Rare
|Gourmet Seed Pack
|Rare
|Artichoke
|Rare
|Gourmet Egg
|Legendary
|2x Small Toy
|Legendary
|2x Mutation Spray HoneyGlazed
|Legendary
|Pretzel Cart
|Mythical
|Medium Toy
|Mythical
|2x Gourmet Seed Pack
|Mythical
|3x Mutation Spray Fried
|Divine
|Pet Shard Fried
|Divine
|2x Food Crate
|Divine
|Mochi Mouse
|Divine
|Taco Fern
|Prismatic
|4x Gourmet Seed Pack
|Prismatic
|3x Gourmet Egg
|Prismatic
|Pancake Stack
|Prismatic
Cooking Strategy in Grow a Garden
Start by growing common fruits that appear in multiple recipes. Tomatoes, Corn, and Pumpkins are used in many dishes, so focus on these first. Keep an eye on Chris P’s timer to know when his craving will change. Don’t waste rare ingredients on simple recipes unless Chris P specifically wants that dish. Save your legendary fruits for times when he’s craving something that uses them.
So that’s all of the cooking recipes in Grow a Garden. This new cooking system adds a whole new layer to the game that makes your farming efforts even more rewarding. Which food are you cooking first?