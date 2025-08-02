All Cooking Recipes in Grow a Garden – Roblox

Do you want to become a master chef in Grow a Garden? The latest Trading update lets you whip up tasty dishes and trade them with your friends for amazing rewards. You will be mixing fruits, waiting for the timer, and feeding a very hungry pig named Chris P. In this guide, I will show you all the cooking recipes in Grow a Garden.

How to Cook in Grow a Garden

Cooking is a brand-new feature that turns your harvested fruits into delicious food items. You use a big cooking pot in the center of the lobby to mix different ingredients together. Once your food is ready, you can give it to Chris P, the pig NPC, and then get awesome rewards in return. Here are the steps you need to take if you want to start cooking:

Walk up to the cooking pot with your fruits in hand, then press the E key when you are close enough to add ingredients. Once you have the right ingredients, click the green cook button under the pot.

A timer will then appear above the pot. Different recipes take different amounts of time to finish. When the timer hits zero, press E again to collect your dish.

All Cooking Recipes in Grow a Garden

Here’s a complete table of all recipes you can make in Grow a Garden, with their ingredients, cooking times, and water colors:

Quick Recipes (5-6 minutes)

Food Item Ingredients Alternative Recipe Cooking Time Water Color

Soup • Any 5 plants – 5 minutes Varies

Salad • 2x Tomato – 5 minutes 18 seconds Red

Ice Cream • 1x Blueberry

• 1x Corn • 1x Banana

• 1x Sugar Apple



OR



• 2x Banana 5 minutes 48 seconds Yellow

Waffle • 1x Pumpkin

• 1x Watermelon • 1x Pumpkin

• 1x Sugar Apple 6 minutes 15 seconds TBA

Medium Recipes (6-8 minutes)

Food Item Ingredients Alternative Recipe Cooking Time Water Color

Hot Dog • 1x Pepper

• 1x Corn • 1x Pepper

• 1x Banana



OR



• 1x Corn

• 1x Ember Lily 6 minutes 46 seconds Tan

Sandwich • 2x Tomato

• 1x Corn – 7 minutes 6 seconds Orange

Sushi • 4x Bamboo

• 1x Corn • 2x Tomato

• 1x Corn

• 1x Apple

• 1x Bamboo 7 minutes 21 seconds Turquoise

Pie • 1x Pumpkin

• 1x Apple • 1x Corn

• 1x Coconut 7 minutes 52 seconds Green

Longer Recipes (9+ minutes)

Food Item Ingredients Alternative Recipe Cooking Time Water Color

Pizza • 1x Pumpkin

• 1x Giant Pinecone

• 1x Corn

• 1x Apple

• 1x Mushroom – 9 minutes 33 seconds TBA

Donut • 1x Corn

• 1x Blueberry

• 1x Strawberry • 1x Strawberry

• 1x Tomato

• 1x Apple 9 minutes 37 seconds TBA

Burger • 1x Pepper

• 1x Corn

• 1x Tomato – 10 minutes 32 seconds Red

Cake • 1x Watermelon

• 2x Corn • 1x Watermelon

• 2x Corn

• 2x Banana Up to 20 minutes TBA

How Do You Give Chris P Food and Get Rewards?

Chris P is the pig chef who judges your cooking. He has a speech bubble above his head that changes every hour, showing what food he’s craving. If you give him exactly what he wants, you’ll get better rewards. To feed Chris P, walk up to him and press E. Hold your cooked food and click “Try this food I cooked up!” He’ll taste it and give you rewards based on how good it is and whether it matches his current craving.

Here is the list of rewards you can get from Chris P:

Reward Name Rarity Sheckles Common 5x Watering Can Common Mutation Spray Burnt Common Fork Fence Common Food Crate Uncommon Reclaimer Uncommon 3x Corn Seed Uncommon Advanced Sprinkler Rare Gourmet Seed Pack Rare Artichoke Rare Gourmet Egg Legendary 2x Small Toy Legendary 2x Mutation Spray HoneyGlazed Legendary Pretzel Cart Mythical Medium Toy Mythical 2x Gourmet Seed Pack Mythical 3x Mutation Spray Fried Divine Pet Shard Fried Divine 2x Food Crate Divine Mochi Mouse Divine Taco Fern Prismatic 4x Gourmet Seed Pack Prismatic 3x Gourmet Egg Prismatic Pancake Stack Prismatic

Cooking Strategy in Grow a Garden

Start by growing common fruits that appear in multiple recipes. Tomatoes, Corn, and Pumpkins are used in many dishes, so focus on these first. Keep an eye on Chris P’s timer to know when his craving will change. Don’t waste rare ingredients on simple recipes unless Chris P specifically wants that dish. Save your legendary fruits for times when he’s craving something that uses them.

So that’s all of the cooking recipes in Grow a Garden. This new cooking system adds a whole new layer to the game that makes your farming efforts even more rewarding. Which food are you cooking first?