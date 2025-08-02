Home » Gaming » All Cooking Recipes in Grow a Garden – Roblox

All Cooking Recipes in Grow a Garden – Roblox

Do you want to become a master chef in Grow a Garden? The latest Trading update lets you whip up tasty dishes and trade them with your friends for amazing rewards. You will be mixing fruits, waiting for the timer, and feeding a very hungry pig named Chris P. In this guide, I will show you all the cooking recipes in Grow a Garden.

Cooking Recipes in Grow a Garden

How to Cook in Grow a Garden

Cooking is a brand-new feature that turns your harvested fruits into delicious food items. You use a big cooking pot in the center of the lobby to mix different ingredients together. Once your food is ready, you can give it to Chris P, the pig NPC, and then get awesome rewards in return. Here are the steps you need to take if you want to start cooking:

  1. Walk up to the cooking pot with your fruits in hand, then press the E key when you are close enough to add ingredients.
  2. Once you have the right ingredients, click the green cook button under the pot.
Cooking Recipes Grow a Garden

A timer will then appear above the pot. Different recipes take different amounts of time to finish. When the timer hits zero, press E again to collect your dish.

All Cooking Recipes in Grow a Garden

Here’s a complete table of all recipes you can make in Grow a Garden, with their ingredients, cooking times, and water colors:

Quick Recipes (5-6 minutes)

Food ItemIngredientsAlternative RecipeCooking TimeWater Color

Soup		• Any 5 plants5 minutesVaries
Salad		• 2x Tomato5 minutes 18 secondsRed

Ice Cream		• 1x Blueberry
• 1x Corn		• 1x Banana
• 1x Sugar Apple

OR

• 2x Banana		5 minutes 48 secondsYellow

Waffle		• 1x Pumpkin
• 1x Watermelon		• 1x Pumpkin
• 1x Sugar Apple		6 minutes 15 secondsTBA

Medium Recipes (6-8 minutes)

Food ItemIngredientsAlternative RecipeCooking TimeWater Color
Hot Dog		• 1x Pepper
• 1x Corn		• 1x Pepper
• 1x Banana

OR

• 1x Corn
• 1x Ember Lily		6 minutes 46 secondsTan
Sandwich		• 2x Tomato
• 1x Corn		7 minutes 6 secondsOrange
Sushi		• 4x Bamboo
• 1x Corn		• 2x Tomato
• 1x Corn
• 1x Apple
• 1x Bamboo		7 minutes 21 secondsTurquoise

Pie		• 1x Pumpkin
• 1x Apple		• 1x Corn
• 1x Coconut		7 minutes 52 secondsGreen

Longer Recipes (9+ minutes)

Food ItemIngredientsAlternative RecipeCooking TimeWater Color
Pizza		• 1x Pumpkin
• 1x Giant Pinecone
• 1x Corn
• 1x Apple
• 1x Mushroom		9 minutes 33 secondsTBA
Donut		• 1x Corn
• 1x Blueberry
• 1x Strawberry		• 1x Strawberry
• 1x Tomato
• 1x Apple		9 minutes 37 secondsTBA
Burger		• 1x Pepper
• 1x Corn
• 1x Tomato		10 minutes 32 secondsRed
Cake		• 1x Watermelon
• 2x Corn		• 1x Watermelon
• 2x Corn
• 2x Banana		Up to 20 minutesTBA

How Do You Give Chris P Food and Get Rewards?

Chris P is the pig chef who judges your cooking. He has a speech bubble above his head that changes every hour, showing what food he’s craving. If you give him exactly what he wants, you’ll get better rewards. To feed Chris P, walk up to him and press E. Hold your cooked food and click “Try this food I cooked up!” He’ll taste it and give you rewards based on how good it is and whether it matches his current craving.

Cooking Recipes Grow a Garden

Here is the list of rewards you can get from Chris P:

Reward NameRarity
ShecklesCommon
5x Watering CanCommon
Mutation Spray BurntCommon
Fork FenceCommon
Food CrateUncommon
ReclaimerUncommon
3x Corn SeedUncommon
Advanced SprinklerRare
Gourmet Seed PackRare
ArtichokeRare
Gourmet EggLegendary
2x Small ToyLegendary
2x Mutation Spray HoneyGlazedLegendary
Pretzel CartMythical
Medium ToyMythical
2x Gourmet Seed PackMythical
3x Mutation Spray FriedDivine
Pet Shard FriedDivine
2x Food CrateDivine
Mochi MouseDivine
Taco FernPrismatic
4x Gourmet Seed PackPrismatic
3x Gourmet EggPrismatic
Pancake StackPrismatic

Cooking Strategy in Grow a Garden

Start by growing common fruits that appear in multiple recipes. Tomatoes, Corn, and Pumpkins are used in many dishes, so focus on these first. Keep an eye on Chris P’s timer to know when his craving will change. Don’t waste rare ingredients on simple recipes unless Chris P specifically wants that dish. Save your legendary fruits for times when he’s craving something that uses them.

So that’s all of the cooking recipes in Grow a Garden. This new cooking system adds a whole new layer to the game that makes your farming efforts even more rewarding. Which food are you cooking first?

