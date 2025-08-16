How to Make Corndog in Grow a Garden: All Recipes and Uses

Corndog is a new food item that was added to Grow a Garden during the Beanstalk Update. This recipe is important because you need corndogs to craft the Pet Pouch, which increases your pet inventory slots. Here’s how to make corndog with all the available recipes.

What is Corndog Used For?

Corndog is mainly used for crafting the Pet Pouch, a new gear item that increases your pet inventory slots. You can expand your pet storage. Corndog can also be given to Chris P. Bacon during the Cooking Event for rewards, especially when he’s craving corndog specifically; however, he is not on the map anymore, so you will have to wait until the next event that has Chris P.Bacon as an NPC.

How to Cook Corndog in Grow a Garden?

The cooking process for a corndog requires using the Cooking Kit in your garden:

Step 1: Get the Cooking Kit: First, you need to unlock the Cooking Kit by completing achievements (Common, Rare, or Mythical tier). Place the Cooking Kit in your garden using the cosmetics inventory.

Step 2: Prepare Ingredients: Collect and equip the crops needed for your chosen corndog recipe. Most recipes require corn, pepper, and giant pinecone.

Step 3: Add Ingredients to Cooking Kit

Walk up to your Cooking Kit with equipped crops

Interact with the Cooking Kit to add your equipped crops

Your ingredients will appear in the list on the left side

Step 4: Cook the Corndog: Press the Cook button to start cooking. You can skip the cooking time for 39 Robux if you want the corndog immediately. When cooking finishes, interact with the Cooking Kit again to collect your finished corndog.

All Corndog Recipes by Rarity in Grow a Garden

Here are all the confirmed corndog recipes organized by rarity:

Mythical Corndog

Recipe Option 1 Recipe Option 2 1 Corn 1 Corn 1 Pepper 1 Ember Lily 1 Giant Pinecone 1 Giant Pinecone

Divine Corndog

Recipe 2 Corn 2 Pepper 1 Giant Pinecone

Prismatic Corndog

Recipe Option 1 Recipe Option 2 1 Corn 1 Corn 1 Pepper 1 Pepper 1 Giant Pinecone 1 Giant Pinecone 2 Bone Blossom 2 Beanstalk

Transcendent Corndog

Recipe 1 Violet Corn 1 Giant Pinecone 3 Bone Blossom

Is Making Corndog Worth It?

Making a corndog is worth it if you need Pet Pouches to expand your pet inventory. The ability to go from 60 to 61 pet slots is valuable but nothing groundbreaking, plus the cost is very high due to the giant pinecone requirement. Each corndog effectively costs at least 65 million coins plus the other ingredients, making it one of the most expensive crafting items in the game.

For players who don’t need extra pet slots, Corndog is probably not worth the investment unless you already have the ingredients available.