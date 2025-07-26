Home » Gaming » All Corrupted Event Pets in Grow a Garden Roblox

All Corrupted Event Pets in Grow a Garden Roblox

by Shida Aruya
The latest Corrupted Event update in Grow A Garden brings some seriously cool new pets to the game. These pets are packed with powers that can make your garden better. Here is the list of all Corrupted Event Pets in Grow a Garden, plus how to get them and the best one you can have in your base.

All Corrupted Event Pets in Grow a Garden

Here’s every single pet you can get during this event, along with all the traits if you get them:

Pet NameHow to ObtainTrait
Corrupted Event Pets Grow a Garden
Maneki Neko		Kitsune Chest

or

Corrupted Egg		Every 2 minutes, it has an 8.4% chance to refund the fruit.
Corrupted Event Pets Grow a Garden
Kodama		Kitsune Chest

or

Corrupted Egg		Gives a 4.7% chance for Zen-type fruit to get the Tranquil mutation.
Corrupted Event Pets Grow a Garden
Corrupted Kodama		Corrupt Channeler NPCGives a 4.7% chance for Zen-type fruit to get the Corrupt mutation.
Corrupted Event Pets Grow a Garden
Raiju		Zen Shop

or

Corrupted Egg		It will eat a fruit with a Shocked mutation to increase its value.

During a Thunderstorm, the pet will spit chain lightning to apply the Shocked or Static mutation to plants.
Corrupted Event Pets Grow a Garden
Corrupted Kitsune		Kitsune Chest

or

Corrupted Egg		Every 21 minutes, it throws cursed energy at 9 random fruit with a chance to apply the Corrupt Chakra mutation and a rare chance to give the Corrupt Foxfire Chakra mutation on them.

Football Pet		Travis Kelce eventEvery 87 seconds, runs to the Seeds/Gears shop and does a touchdown, which awards you with 870 Sheckles or a 20.58% chance to get a watering can instead.

How to Get Corrupted Event Pets

Unlike previous updates, where all pets came from one egg, this event mixes things up. You’ll need to use different methods to get each pet, which makes collecting them more interesting:

Method 1: Corrupted Zen Egg

You can buy the Corrupted Zen Egg for 30 Chi or 149 Robux from the Tranquil Treasures Shop. You can also get it as a reward for completing Corrupted Zen quests. The egg takes 4 hours and 10 minutes to hatch, so you’ll need to wait a bit. Here are the hatch rates for each pet:

Pet NameHatch RateRarity
Maneki-neko40%Uncommon
Tsuchinoko32%Rare
Kodama20%Legendary
Raiju4%Divine
Mizuchi3.5%Divine
Corrupted Kitsune0.3%Pristine

Method 2: Feeding the Kitsune Fox

You can find the Kitsune Fox between the Zen and Corrupted areas. You have to feed the fox with high-tier Corrupted or Tranquil fruits to get rewards. This is your best shot at getting the Corrupted Kitsune outside of the egg. Here is the list of rewards you can get by feeding the Kitsune Fox:

Pet Name / ItemDrop Rate
Maneki-neko34.5%
Tsuchinoko34.5%
Kodama14.5%
Raiju14.5%
Mizuchi1%
Corrupted Kitsune1%

The Corrupted Kitsune has only a 1% drop rate, so you’ll need patience and lots of high-quality fruits.

Method 3: Zen Shop

You can buy the Raiju from the Zen Shop, but first you need to upgrade the Zen Channeler’s Tree to Level 7. This requires some serious grinding, but the Raiju is worth every bit of effort.

Method 4: Corrupted Channeler

Head to the center of the map and find the Corrupted Channeler. Give him Corrupted Fruits or Crops, and you have a 4.35% chance of getting the Corrupted Kodama as a drop reward. Keep feeding him until you get lucky.

Corrupted Event Pets Grow a Garden

Method 5: Special Event

The Football Pet was free if you joined the Grow A Garden x Travis Kelce event on July 26th, 2025. If you missed it, your only option is trading with other players through the Discord server.

Best Corrupted Event Pets

If you’re wondering which pets to go for first, here’s the honest truth about which ones are worth your time and effort.

  1. Corrupted Kitsune – Hands down the best pet in this entire update. Even though it’s super rare, with only 1% drop rate from the Kitsune Fox and 0.3% from the Corrupted Egg, the ability to apply powerful mutations to 9 fruits at once makes it worth the grind.
  2. Raiju – This pet should be your second priority. The Shocked mutation multiplying fruit value by 100 times is absolutely insane for making money.
  3. Corrupted Kodama – This pet is better than the regular Kodama because Corrupted mutations are usually worth more money.

The Corrupted Event pets add some serious power to Grow a Garden. Start grinding now because this event won’t last forever, and you don’t want to miss out on these amazing companions.

