All Corrupted Event Pets in Grow a Garden Roblox

The latest Corrupted Event update in Grow A Garden brings some seriously cool new pets to the game. These pets are packed with powers that can make your garden better. Here is the list of all Corrupted Event Pets in Grow a Garden, plus how to get them and the best one you can have in your base.

All Corrupted Event Pets in Grow a Garden

Here’s every single pet you can get during this event, along with all the traits if you get them:

Pet Name How to Obtain Trait

Maneki Neko Kitsune Chest



or



Corrupted Egg Every 2 minutes, it has an 8.4% chance to refund the fruit.

Kodama Kitsune Chest



or



Corrupted Egg Gives a 4.7% chance for Zen-type fruit to get the Tranquil mutation.

Corrupted Kodama Corrupt Channeler NPC Gives a 4.7% chance for Zen-type fruit to get the Corrupt mutation.

Raiju Zen Shop



or



Corrupted Egg It will eat a fruit with a Shocked mutation to increase its value.



During a Thunderstorm, the pet will spit chain lightning to apply the Shocked or Static mutation to plants.

Corrupted Kitsune Kitsune Chest



or



Corrupted Egg Every 21 minutes, it throws cursed energy at 9 random fruit with a chance to apply the Corrupt Chakra mutation and a rare chance to give the Corrupt Foxfire Chakra mutation on them.

Football Pet Travis Kelce event Every 87 seconds, runs to the Seeds/Gears shop and does a touchdown, which awards you with 870 Sheckles or a 20.58% chance to get a watering can instead.

How to Get Corrupted Event Pets

Unlike previous updates, where all pets came from one egg, this event mixes things up. You’ll need to use different methods to get each pet, which makes collecting them more interesting:

Method 1: Corrupted Zen Egg

You can buy the Corrupted Zen Egg for 30 Chi or 149 Robux from the Tranquil Treasures Shop. You can also get it as a reward for completing Corrupted Zen quests. The egg takes 4 hours and 10 minutes to hatch, so you’ll need to wait a bit. Here are the hatch rates for each pet:

Pet Name Hatch Rate Rarity Maneki-neko 40% Uncommon Tsuchinoko 32% Rare Kodama 20% Legendary Raiju 4% Divine Mizuchi 3.5% Divine Corrupted Kitsune 0.3% Pristine

Method 2: Feeding the Kitsune Fox

You can find the Kitsune Fox between the Zen and Corrupted areas. You have to feed the fox with high-tier Corrupted or Tranquil fruits to get rewards. This is your best shot at getting the Corrupted Kitsune outside of the egg. Here is the list of rewards you can get by feeding the Kitsune Fox:

Pet Name / Item Drop Rate Maneki-neko 34.5% Tsuchinoko 34.5% Kodama 14.5% Raiju 14.5% Mizuchi 1% Corrupted Kitsune 1%

The Corrupted Kitsune has only a 1% drop rate, so you’ll need patience and lots of high-quality fruits.

Method 3: Zen Shop

You can buy the Raiju from the Zen Shop, but first you need to upgrade the Zen Channeler’s Tree to Level 7. This requires some serious grinding, but the Raiju is worth every bit of effort.

Method 4: Corrupted Channeler

Head to the center of the map and find the Corrupted Channeler. Give him Corrupted Fruits or Crops, and you have a 4.35% chance of getting the Corrupted Kodama as a drop reward. Keep feeding him until you get lucky.

Method 5: Special Event

The Football Pet was free if you joined the Grow A Garden x Travis Kelce event on July 26th, 2025. If you missed it, your only option is trading with other players through the Discord server.

Best Corrupted Event Pets

If you’re wondering which pets to go for first, here’s the honest truth about which ones are worth your time and effort.

Corrupted Kitsune – Hands down the best pet in this entire update. Even though it’s super rare, with only 1% drop rate from the Kitsune Fox and 0.3% from the Corrupted Egg, the ability to apply powerful mutations to 9 fruits at once makes it worth the grind. Raiju – This pet should be your second priority. The Shocked mutation multiplying fruit value by 100 times is absolutely insane for making money. Corrupted Kodama – This pet is better than the regular Kodama because Corrupted mutations are usually worth more money.

The Corrupted Event pets add some serious power to Grow a Garden. Start grinding now because this event won’t last forever, and you don’t want to miss out on these amazing companions.