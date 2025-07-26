All Seeds in Grow a Garden Corrupted Event – Roblox

The new Corrupted event in Grow a Garden just dropped, and it’s bringing six brand new seeds to collect. If you’re wondering which ones are worth your time and money, you’re in the right place. Let’s break down everything you need to know about all seeds in Grow a Garden Corrupted event.

All Seeds in Grow a Garden Corrupted Event

This update is different from usual events. You won’t find any new seed packs to buy. Instead, you get everything by finishing quests or buying directly from the Tranquil Shop. It’s a nice change that gives you more control over what you want to get.

The event adds six new seeds total, plus some new pets and quests to keep you busy. Each seed has its own way to get it, so you’ll need to plan which ones you want first. Here’s the complete breakdown of every new seed in Grow a Garden Corrupted event:

Seed Name How to Get Harvest Type Cost

Tranquil Bloom Kitsune Chest Multiple –

Dezen Kitsune Chest Single –

Sakura Bush Zen Shop Multiple 14 Chi Points



or



489 Robux

Enkaku Corrupt Channeler NPC Multiple –

Elder Strawberry Seed Shop Multiple 70,000,000 Sheckles



or



957 Robux

Lucky Bamboo Kitsune Chest Single –

The Kitsune chest gives you three different seeds, but it’s all about luck. The shop options are guaranteed if you have the Sheckles, Robux, or Chi Points.

Which Seeds Are Actually Worth Getting

If you already have top-tier seeds, you can probably skip most of these new ones. They’re good, but not completely game-changing. But if you want to try something new, here are the three worth focusing on:

Elder Strawberry – When it grows, you get a tall stem with big leaves that produces 4-5 huge strawberries at once. If you are an experienced player, this one is a good investment. Lucky Bamboo – The average payout for this bamboo makes it worth the effort. If you can get it from Kitsune chests, grab it. Tranquil Bloom – You can get awesome returns when selling these flowers.

The Corrupted event in Grow a Garden gives you some solid new options without being too overwhelming. You don’t need to get every single seed, but picking up one or two can definitely help your garden grow stronger. The event will be around for a while, so take your time and see which seeds fit your style best.