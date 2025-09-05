Roblox Grow a Garden Fairy Part 2 Countdown & Release Date

The fairy magic continues in Grow a Garden with the Fairy Part 2 Update. This expansion builds on the original fairy event with even more magical content to explore. The update introduces a dedicated fairy shop and revamped daily quest system alongside new fairy-themed items. Check out our countdown timer below to see when this magical expansion launches.

Grow a Garden Fairy Part 2 Update Release Date and Time

The Grow a Garden Fairy Part 2 Update will officially launch on Saturday, September 6th at 7:30 PM and will run until Saturday, September 13th at 3:30 PM. This gives players a full week to explore the expanded fairy content and try out the new features. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time India (IST) Saturday, September 6 at 7:30 PM United States (EST) Saturday, September 6 at 10:00 AM United States (PST) Saturday, September 6 at 7:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, September 6 at 2:00 PM Australia (AEST) Sunday, September 7 at 12:00 AM

Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss the start of this limited-time event. Since it only runs for about a week, you’ll want to log in as soon as possible to explore all the new fairy expansion content.

Countdown to the Roblox Grow a Garden Fairy Part 2 Update

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before you can start exploring the expanded fairy world in Grow a Garden.

What to Expect in the Fairy Part 2 Update

The Fairy Part 2 Update expands the original fairy event with exciting new mechanics and improvements to existing game systems. Players will now be able to catch fairies around the map and store them in special fairy jars, earning Fairy Points and gaining access to Enchanted Chests filled with fresh seeds and pets.

A dedicated fairy shop will be added alongside a new fairy crafting station where players can create some of the most valuable gear in the game, while the popular Wishing Well will remain available for earning additional rewards.

The update introduces new seeds with magical themes, fairy creatures as pets, and fairy-themed gear for players to equip. New events and mutations will be available for players to discover!

That’s all you need to know about the Fairy Part 2 Update coming to Grow a Garden. Mark your calendar for September 6th at 7:30 PM IST and get ready to dive deeper into the magical fairy world. Don’t miss out on this enchanting expansion!