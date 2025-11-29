Roblox Grow a Garden Farmers Market Update Countdown & Release Date

A complete trading overhaul arrives in Grow a Garden with the Farmers Market update. This major addition introduces a dedicated trading world where players can buy, sell, and exchange goods using a brand new currency system. The Farmers Market expands the game’s economy beyond simple farming into a full marketplace experience. Check out our Farmers Market countdown timer below to see when this expansion launches.

Grow a Garden Farmers Market Update Release Date and Time

The Grow a Garden Farmers Market update will officially launch on Saturday, November 29th at 9:00 AM EST and will run until Saturday, December 6th at 8:00 AM EST. This gives players a full week to explore the trading world and earn the new currency. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time United States (EST) Saturday, November 29 at 9:00 AM United States (PST) Saturday, November 29 at 6:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, November 29 at 2:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, November 29 at 7:30 PM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, November 30 at 12:30 AM

Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss the admin abuse one hour before the update. Since this event runs for about a week, you’ll have plenty of time to establish yourself in the Farmers Market and accumulate the new currency.

Countdown to the Roblox Grow a Garden Farmers Market Update

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before the Farmers Market opens in Grow a Garden (EST time).

What to Expect in the Farmers Market Update

The Farmers Market update introduces a dedicated trading world separate from the main farming areas. This new location serves as a central marketplace. The trading world likely features market stalls, vendor areas, and trading stations where players can display their goods and negotiate exchanges with other farmers.

A brand new currency system fundamentally changes how transactions work in Grow a Garden. This new currency probably operates alongside existing money systems, giving players a specialized medium of exchange for market transactions. Players will earn this currency through farming activities, completing market-specific tasks, or selling goods to other players and NPCs within the Farmers Market.

New seeds will be available through the Farmers Market, possibly exclusive varieties that can only be purchased with the new currency or obtained through market trading. New pets join the collection, potentially featuring merchant-themed companions or animals that provide bonuses to trading activities and currency earnings.