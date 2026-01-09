Roblox Grow a Garden Feed a Pet Update Countdown & Release Date

A new interactive activity arrives in Grow a Garden with the Feed a Pet update. The week-long event gives players time to try the new minigame and collect any rewards. Check out our Grow a Garden Feed a Pet Update countdown timer below to see when this pet-focused update launches.

Grow a Garden Feed a Pet Update Release Date and Time

The Grow a Garden Feed a Pet update will officially launch on Saturday, January 10th at 1:00 PM EST and will run until Saturday, January 17th at 12:00 PM EST. This gives players a full week to play the minigame. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time United States (EST) Saturday, January 10 at 1:00 PM United States (PST) Saturday, January 10 at 10:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, January 10 at 6:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, January 10 at 11:30 PM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, January 11 at 4:30 AM

Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss this pet feeding event and the admin abuse that goes live an hour before the main update. Since it runs for about a week, you’ll have plenty of time to play the minigame and care for your pets.

Countdown to the Roblox Grow a Garden Feed a Pet Update

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before the Feed a Pet update arrives in Grow a Garden (EST time).

What to Expect in the Feed a Pet Update

The Feed a Pet update introduces a limited-time minigame focused on feeding your pet companions. The minigame probably rewards players for successfully completing the quests. These rewards might include pet experience points, special items, bonuses to pet abilities, or currency that can be spent on pet-related content.

Quality of life improvements accompany the pet feeding feature, making the overall game experience smoother. These updates might include better pet management interfaces, easier ways to switch between pets, improved pet visibility, or fixes to existing pet mechanics.

The feeding mechanics might require players to grow specific crops or collect certain items to use as pet food. Missing the event means missing whatever exclusive items or benefits the minigame provides. That’s all you need to know about the Feed a Pet update coming to Grow a Garden. Mark your calendar for January 10th at 1:00 PM EST (10:00 AM PST) and get ready to play the pet feeding minigame.