How to Get Fried Pet Mutation in Grow a Garden – Roblox

The latest Trading update in Grow a Garden brought some exciting new features, and one of the most sought-after items is the Pet Shard Fried. This special item lets you give your pets a powerful mutation that can seriously boost your earnings. Getting the Fried Pet Mutation isn’t just about luck. There are smart strategies that can help you get it faster. Let’s break down everything you need to know about how to get Fried Pet Mutation in Grow a Garden.

What is the Fried Pet Mutation?

The Fried Pet Mutation is one of the most powerful pet upgrades you can get in Grow a Garden. When you apply this mutation to a pet, it does something pretty amazing. Every 20 minutes, your pet will automatically apply the Fried mutation to nearby fruits.

Mutation Feature Details Multiplier 8x value Cooldown Works every 20 minutes Rarity Divine tier Effect Applies the Fried mutation to nearby fruits

The 8x multiplier means your fruits will be worth eight times more money when they have the Fried mutation. That’s a huge boost to your income if you can get it working consistently.

How to Get the Fried Pet Mutation in Grow a Garden

So, as mentioned above, you need to earn the Pet Shard Fried first to get the Fried mutation on your pets. Getting the Pet Shard Fried isn’t easy, but it’s definitely doable if you know what you’re doing. The only way to get this shard is through Chris P, the new pig NPC who’s part of the Trading update. Here’s exactly what you need to do to get the Fried Pet Mutation:

Use the cauldron to cook dishes using the new cooking recipes. Feed these dishes to Chris P. Chris P will give you rewards based on what you feed him. Keep feeding him until you get the Fried Pet Mutation Shard as a reward.

The catch? Chris P only has a 1% drop chance for the Pet Shard Fried. That means you might need to feed him so many times before you see it. But don’t worry, there are ways to improve your chances.

How to Get Pet Shard Fried Faster

Since the drop rate is so low, you want to make every feeding count. Here are the best strategies I’ve found:

1. Focus on Chris P’s Cravings

This is the most important tip. Chris P will always show you what he’s craving. Always try to feed him exactly what he wants. When you give him his cravings, you get better rewards more often.

2. Cook Bigger Dishes

Bigger dishes and rarer ingredients give you better chances at getting high-quality rewards. Since the Fried Pet Mutation Shard is a Divine-tier item, you need to use the best ingredients you can find.

3. Be Patient and Consistent

Getting this shard takes time. Don’t expect to get it on your first try or even your tenth. Set aside some time each day to collect ingredients, cook dishes, and feed Chris P. The more consistent you are, the better your chances.

How to Apply the Fried Pet Mutation in Grow a Garden

Once you finally get the Fried Pet Mutation Shard, using it is pretty straightforward:

Put the shard in your hand by equipping it. Walk up to the pet you want to mutate. Left-click on the pet while holding the shard.

Important Warning: If your pet already has a mutation, the Fried mutation will replace it completely. There’s no way to have multiple mutations on one pet, so choose carefully. The game will ask you to confirm if you want to replace an existing mutation. Make sure you’re okay with losing the old mutation before you confirm.

Getting the Fried Pet Mutation in Grow a Garden takes patience, but it’s definitely possible with the right approach. Focus on feeding Chris P his cravings with bigger and rarer dishes, so go get out there and start cooking!