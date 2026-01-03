Roblox Grow a Garden Garden Games Update Countdown & Release Date

A brand new competition arrives in Grow a Garden with the Garden Games event. This quest-based celebration introduces carrot coins as currency and a prize wheel system for collecting limited-time rewards. New pets, cosmetics, and prizes await players who participate in the games throughout the week. Check out our Grow a Garden Garden Games Update countdown timer below to see when the Garden Games begin.

Grow a Garden Garden Games Update Release Date and Time

The Grow a Garden Garden Games event will officially launch on Saturday, January 3rd at 1:00 PM EST and will run until Saturday, January 10th at 12:00 PM EST. This gives players a full week to complete quests and collect prizes. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time United States (EST) Saturday, January 3 at 1:00 PM United States (PST) Saturday, January 3 at 10:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, January 3 at 6:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, January 3 at 11:30 PM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, January 4 at 4:30 AM

Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss the start of the Garden Games and admin abuse. Since it runs for a full week, you’ll have plenty of time to complete quests and earn carrot coins for the prize wheel.

Countdown to the Roblox Grow a Garden Garden Games Event

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before the Garden Games begin in Grow a Garden (EST time).

What to Expect in the Garden Games Event

The Garden Games event brings a quest system where players complete tasks to earn carrot coins. These special coins serve as the event currency used to spin the prize wheel and claim rewards. The quest variety likely includes farming challenges, collecting objectives, and activities that test different skills throughout your garden.

The prize wheel mechanic lets players spend their carrot coins for chances to win limited-time prizes. Each spin costs coins and awards random rewards from the prize pool. Better prizes probably have lower chances of appearing.

Brand new pets arrive exclusively during the Garden Games event. The pets might feature game-themed designs or special abilities that tie into the competitive nature of the Garden Games. Cosmetics join the prize pool, giving players new ways to customize their characters and farms. These cosmetic items likely include outfits, accessories, decorations, or visual effects that can only be obtained through Garden Games participation.

The week-long event period gives players time to accumulate carrot coins through daily quest completion. Players who complete quests every day will earn the most coins and have the best shot at getting rare wheel prizes. That’s all you need to know about the Garden Games event coming to Grow a Garden.