Roblox Grow a Garden Gear Tier List: All Tools Ranked

Want to make millions of Sheckles fast in Grow a Garden? The right tools can be the difference between slow progress and massive profits. While everyone focuses on which seeds to plant, picking the right gear is just as important for success.

From basic Watering Cans to Lightning rods, I’ve used every gear available in Eloise’s Gear Shop to see which ones actually deliver results. This tier list ranks all gear based on how much they help your garden, how rare they are to find, and whether they’re worth their price tag.

Note: These rankings represent my personal opinions based on current game data.

Roblox Grow A Garden Gear Tier List

Here’s how all available gear currently ranks in Grow a Garden:

Tier Gear Items S Tier Master Sprinkler, Lightning Rod, Godly Sprinkler, Advanced Sprinkler A Tier Chocolate Sprinkler, Trowel B Tier Basic Sprinkler C Tier Watering Can

Best Gear in Grow a Garden Roblox Ranked

1. Master Sprinkler

Price: 10,000,000 Sheckles or 199 Robux

10,000,000 Sheckles or 199 Robux Duration: 10 minutes

10 minutes Rarity: Divine (5% chance to appear)

Divine (5% chance to appear) Effects: Greatly increases growth speed, mutation chances, and fruit size

The Master Sprinkler sits at the top of the list for good reason. It combines all the benefits of lower-tier sprinklers but amplifies them significantly. With a full 10-minute duration (double that of other sprinklers), it provides the longest-lasting effects in the game. Its divine rarity makes it extremely hard to find, appearing in only 5% of shop refreshes.

2. Lightning Rod

Price: 1,000,000 Sheckles

1,000,000 Sheckles Uses: 3 per Lightning Rod

3 per Lightning Rod Rarity: Mythical (rarely available)

Mythical (rarely available) Effects: Directs lightning to strike specific plants, creating the “Shocked” mutation (50x value multiplier)

The Lightning Rod is arguably the most powerful situational tool in the game. During thunderstorms, this mythical gear lets you choose which plants get struck by lightning, giving them the valuable “Shocked” mutation that multiplies their worth by 50 times. At 333,333 Sheckles per use, directing lightning to a high-value plant can instantly turn a 10,000 Sheckle harvest into a 500,000 Sheckle payoff. The limited uses (only 3 per rod) and situational nature (only useful during thunderstorms) keep it from the absolute top spot, but for players with expensive crops, this tool can generate millions in profits with minimal effort.

3. Godly Sprinkler

Price: 100,000 Sheckles or 149 Robux

100,000 Sheckles or 149 Robux Duration: 5 minutes

5 minutes Rarity: Mythical (10% chance to appear)

Mythical (10% chance to appear) Effects: Speeds up plant growth, increases mutation chances, increases fruit size

The Godly Sprinkler offers a balance between cost and effectiveness. It combines all three possible sprinkler benefits: faster growth, better mutation chances, and larger fruit sizes. With a 10% appearance rate, it’s twice as common as the Master Sprinkler while costing just a fraction of the price. For mid-game players who have valuable crops but can’t yet afford the Master Sprinkler, this is the ideal investment.

4. Advanced Sprinkler

Price: 50,000 Sheckles or 99 Robux

50,000 Sheckles or 99 Robux Duration: 5 minutes

5 minutes Rarity: Legendary (15% chance to appear)

Legendary (15% chance to appear) Effects: Speeds up plant growth, increases mutation chances

The Advanced Sprinkler represents the best value-to-cost ratio among the higher-tier gear. At just 50,000 Sheckles, it provides two benefits: faster growth and increased mutation chances. For players transitioning from early to mid-game, this sprinkler can increase profits through more frequent mutations.

5. Chocolate Sprinkler (Limited)

Price: 500,000 Sheckles

500,000 Sheckles Duration: 1 minute

1 minute Rarity: Limited Mythical (10% chance to appear)

Limited Mythical (10% chance to appear) Effects: Covers fully grown plants with chocolate mutation, doubling their value

The Chocolate Sprinkler offers an effect that no other gear can provide: guaranteed chocolate mutations. While its duration is extremely short at just 1 minute, it allows players to instantly double the value of their most expensive crops.

6. Trowel

Price: 100,000 Sheckles

100,000 Sheckles Uses: 5 per Trowel

5 per Trowel Rarity: Uncommon (often available)

Uncommon (often available) Effects: Moves plants to new locations

The Trowel is a recent tool that serves a unique purpose: garden organization. At 20,000 Sheckles per use (100,000 for 5 uses), it allows players to rearrange their gardens without losing valuable plants. It doesn’t directly increase profits like sprinklers or the Lightning Rod. For players who care about garden design or want to group similar plants together for easier sprinkler coverage, the Trowel is a worthwhile investment. Its uncommon rarity means it appears frequently in the shop, making it accessible when needed.

7. Basic Sprinkler

Price: 20,000 Sheckles or 79 Robux

20,000 Sheckles or 79 Robux Duration: 5 minutes

5 minutes Rarity: Rare (33.3% chance to appear)

Rare (33.3% chance to appear) Effects: Speeds up plant growth, increases fruit size

The Basic Sprinkler is the entry point into serious farming for most players. Available for a reasonable 20,000 Sheckles with a high 33.3% appearance rate, this gear provides two valuable benefits: faster growth and increased fruit size. For early-game players, the size increase can boost profits while the growth acceleration allows for more frequent harvests.

8. Watering Can

Price: 50,000 Sheckles or 39 Robux

50,000 Sheckles or 39 Robux Uses: 10 per can

10 per can Rarity: Common (100% chance to appear)

Common (100% chance to appear) Effects: Speeds up plant growth

The Watering Can is the most basic gear available, providing a simple growth acceleration effect for individual plants. At 5,000 Sheckles per use, it’s relatively expensive for the limited benefit it provides, especially compared to sprinklers that affect multiple plants simultaneously. The only advantages it offers are its 100% shop appearance rate and the ability to target specific plants.