Roblox Grow a Garden Ghoul Garden 2 Countdown & Release Date

The Halloween fun continues with Grow a Garden Ghoul Garden 2 update. This new version adds even more spooky stuff to enjoy, including new Halloween events, seeds, pets, weather effects, and other seasonal content. Check out our countdown timer below to see when this spooky expansion launches.

Grow a Garden Ghoul Garden 2 Update Release Date and Time

The Grow a Garden Ghoul Garden 2 update goes live on Saturday, October 18th at 7:00 AM PT and will end on Saturday, October 25th at 5:00 AM PT. You will have a full week to enjoy the new Halloween content and features. Here’s the global release time for different regions in the world:

Region/Country Start Time India (IST) Saturday, October 18 at 7:30 PM United States (EST) Saturday, October 18 at 10:00 AM United States (PST) Saturday, October 18 at 7:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, October 18 at 2:00 PM Australia (AEST) Sunday, October 19 at 12:00 AM

Be sure to set a reminder so you don’t miss the start of this limited-time event. It only lasts for about a week, so jump in early to experience all the new content in the Ghoul Garden expansion.

Countdown to the Roblox Grow a Garden Ghoul Garden 2 Update

Watch the countdown below to know exactly when you can dive into the expanded Halloween world in Grow a Garden:

Before the Ghoul Garden 2 Update starts, there will be a special admin abuse event about an hour early. During this session, admins like Jandel and Jhailatte will cause fun chaos with unique mutations to your garden and Halloween-themed activities.

What to Expect in the Ghoul Garden 2 Update

The Ghoul Garden 2 update expands the original Halloween event with exciting new mechanics and improvements to existing spooky systems. This expansion extends the Halloween celebration with fresh content for players who want to continue their haunted harvest experience.

Players will discover new Halloween events to participate with unique tasks and opportunities to earn exclusive rewards. It will also introduce new seeds, pets, and new weather effects that will enhance the eerie atmosphere of your garden during this frightening time of the year!

Beyond seeds, pets, and weather, the update promises “lots more” content to unlock, making sure that players have lots of reasons to return to their farms throughout the event’s duration. The Ghoul Garden 2 Update serves as the perfect finale to this year’s Halloween celebration in Grow a Garden. Are you going to join in?