Roblox Grow a Garden Ghoul Garden Update Countdown & Release Date

Spooky season arrives in Grow a Garden with the Ghoul Garden Halloween Update. This festive event transforms your farm into a haunted harvest with ghosts, ghouls, and frightening content. The Halloween celebration brings themed decorations, spooky creatures, and seasonal activities perfect for the October holiday. Check out our countdown timer below to see when this haunted update launches.

The Grow a Garden Ghoul Garden Update will officially launch on Saturday, October 11th at 10 AM and will run until Saturday, October 18th at 6:00 AM. This gives players a full week to celebrate Halloween in the game and collect spooky seasonal items. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time India (IST) Saturday, October 11 at 7:30 PM United States (EST) Saturday, October 11 at 10:00 AM United States (PST) Saturday, October 11 at 7:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, October 11 at 2:00 PM Australia (AEST) Sunday, October 12 at 12:00 AM

Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss the start of this limited-time Halloween event. Since it only runs for about a week, you’ll want to log in as soon as possible to experience all the spooky content before it disappears.

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before you can start exploring the Ghoul Garden Halloween event in Grow a Garden.

Admin Abuse Session

Before the main Ghoul Garden Update begins, there will be a special admin abuse session starting roughly 1 hour before the update. This pre-update session will feature admin chaos with exclusive rewards and special Halloween-themed events. Make sure to be online early so you don’t miss this exciting spooky session before the Halloween event launches.

The Ghoul Garden Update brings Halloween to Grow a Garden with a complete seasonal transformation. The event introduces spooky themes throughout the game, turning farms into haunted gardens filled with Halloween decorations, eerie atmospheres, and surprises.

New Halloween seeds will be available featuring pumpkins, candy corn plants, and others fitting the holiday theme. These seasonal crops will likely have unique appearances with orange, black, and purple color schemes that match traditional Halloween aesthetics. New pets will join the collection with ghostly creatures, monsters, and other Halloween-themed companions that players can add to their farms.

That’s all you need to know about the Ghoul Garden Halloween Update coming to Grow a Garden. Mark your calendar for October 11th at 7:30 PM IST and get ready for a spooky celebration.