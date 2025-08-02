All Gourmet Egg Pets in Grow a Garden – Roblox

It’s a new week, which means a new update in Grow a Garden! This time, we are having the Trading update, and it comes with a cooking feature, plus, of course, new egg pets. The Gourmet egg gives you food-themed pets that aren’t just cute, but they actually help you make more money and progress faster in the game. I will show you all the Gourmet Egg Pets in Grow a Garden. Keep reading to find out!

How to Get Gourmet Egg Pets

Getting a Gourmet Egg isn’t as simple as buying it from the shop. You need to work for it by cooking dishes and feeding them to Chris P, the pig NPC at the center of your map. Here are the steps:

Cook dishes by putting different plants into the cauldron in the middle of the map, next to Chris P, using cooking recipes. The trick is to cook the dish that Chris P is craving at that moment. When you give him exactly what he wants, your chances of getting better rewards go way up. After you feed him the dish, he’ll give you a random reward from his collection. The Gourmet Egg is one of those possible rewards, but it’s not guaranteed every time.

You might need to cook and feed Chris P several times before you get your first Gourmet Egg. The reward system is completely random, so some players get lucky on their first try while others might need to be more patient.

All Gourmet Egg Pets in Grow a Garden

The Gourmet Egg takes 4 hours and 10 minutes to hatch, so you’ll need to be patient once you get one. But trust me, the wait is worth it when you see what these pets can do for your garden. The Gourmet Egg contains five different pets, each with its own special abilities and rarity levels. Here’s what you can get:

Pet Name Rarity Hatch Chance Ability

Bagel Bunny Common 50% Eats carrots every 5-45 seconds to boost their value by 5 times

Pancake Mole Rare 38% Digs underground every 10-80 seconds to find Sheckles or gear

Sushi Bear Mythical 7% Mutates nearby fruits to Chilled/Frozen (15% chance every 10-80s) and feeds other pets sushi

Spaghetti Sloth Mythical 4% Adds Pasta, Sauce, or Meatball mutations to fruits every 3.2-14 minutes

French Fry Ferret Prismatic 1% Increases random pet’s level by 1 XP every 20-60 minutes

Best Gourmet Egg Pets to Use

Not all Gourmet pets are created equal. Some will help you way more than others, especially if you’re trying to make money or level up your other pets quickly. Here are the best ones:

French Fry Ferret – Even though it’s the rarest pet, the French Fry Ferret is hands down the best one you can get. This little guy increases the level of a random pet every 20 to 60 minutes. That might not sound like much, but it adds up fast over time. Sushi Bear – This bear is perfect if you want to get mutations on your fruits without much effort. Plus, it feeds other pets sushi to keep their hunger down, which saves you time and resources. Pancake Mole – If you’re new to the game or need more money and gear, the Pancake Mole is your best friend. It’s an upgraded version of the regular mole that digs up treasure every 10 to 80 seconds!

Remember that these pets have different hunger levels, so you’ll need to feed them regularly. The Pancake Mole especially needs a lot of food to stay happy and keep digging up treasure for you.

The Gourmet Egg Pets in Grow a Garden are some of the most useful additions to the game, and they’re definitely worth the effort to get. Keep on cooking the dishes for Chris P, because these food-themed pets will help take your garden to the next level. Don’t forget to also check out all the new Seeds in the Gourmet Seed Pack!