How to Use Garden Guide in Grow a Garden – Roblox

Thank you to the latest Beanstlak update, the Garden Guide is now one of the most useful items you can get in Grow a Garden. This red book helps you track everything in the game, from your daily tasks to all the plants and pets you’ve discovered. If you want to stay organized and see your progress clearly, this guide is your best friend. Here is how to use Garden Guide in Grow a Garden.

How to Use Garden Guide in Grow a Garden

When the Beanstalk Event update came out on August 16th, every player got this tool for free. It replaced the old Logbook and now does way more than before. Here is how to use it

Press the hotbar key or click the Garden Guide in your inventory. When it’s already in your hand, left-click the book to open the menu. Click on any tab on the left side to browse different sections.

The book opens to your player profile first, showing your basic stats. From there, you can click on different tabs to see specific information about your game progress.

What’s Inside Your Garden Guide

The Garden Guide has seven main sections, each serving a different purpose. Let’s go through what you’ll find in each one:

1. Player Profile Tab

This is where you land when you first open the guide. You can see your current XP level and other important stats about your character. It’s like your personal dashboard that shows how far you’ve come in the game.

2. Daily Quests

Every day, you get three new quests to complete. These tasks are pretty easy, things like planting seeds or harvesting crops. Finishing all three quests gets you seed packs as a reward. The quests reset every 24 hours, so you always have something new to work on. It’s a great way to earn extra rewards while playing normally.

3. Achievements

This section shows all the achievements you can unlock in Grow a Garden. You start with common achievements and can work your way up to prismatic rarity ones. The higher the rarity, the better the rewards. Each achievement can only be claimed once, so make sure you don’t miss any.

4. Plants

The plants tab is like a photo album of all the crops in Grow a Garden. Plants you’ve already discovered show up clearly, while the ones you haven’t found yet appear as gray shadows with question marks. When you click on any plant box, you get useful details like:

What type of plant is it?

How much can you sell it for?

Your highest valued discovery of that plant.

This helps you plan which crops to focus on to make the most money.

5. Pets

Similar to the plants section, the pets tab shows every pet available in the game. Locked pets appear in grayscale with question marks, while your discovered pets show up in full color. You can click on any pet box to see its description and special traits. There’s also a filter option that lets you sort pets by different categories, making it easier to find what you’re looking for.

6. Cosmetics

The cosmetics tab displays all the decorative items you can find in Grow a Garden. Locked items appear grayed out, while the ones you own show up clearly. Clicking on cosmetic items tells you where you found them, which is helpful if you want to get more similar decorations for your garden.

7. Food Items

The last tab is probably the most practical one. It shows all the food items in the game along with their complete recipes. This is super helpful when you need to craft specific items. For example, if you need to make a corndog to create a pet pouch, you can just open the guide, look up the exact recipe, and cook it in the cooking kit. No more guessing!

Why Is the Garden Guide Important?

Having all this information in one place saves you tons of time. Instead of trying to remember what plants you’ve found or what achievements you’re missing, you can just check your Garden Guide book. The guide also helps you set goals. When you see grayed-out pets or plants, you know exactly what to work toward next. It keeps you motivated and gives you clear targets to aim for.

Make sure to check it regularly and use all its features. You’ll be surprised how much it helps you stay organized and reach your goals faster in Grow a Garden.