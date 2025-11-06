Roblox Games ‘Grow a Garden’ and ‘Jailbreak’ Are Getting Movie Adaptations

Roblox is expanding beyond gaming in a big way. Two of the platform’s most popular games, Grow a Garden and Jailbreak, are officially being developed into major motion pictures. The news was confirmed by Deadline on November 5, 2025, marking a significant step for Roblox as it moves into the world of film and entertainment.

Story Kitchen is teaming up with New Zealand’s Splitting Point Studios to bring Grow a Garden to the big screen. Meanwhile, Wind Sun Sky Entertainment, known for their work on the animated series Invincible, has secured the rights to adapt Jailbreak. Both studios are aiming to capture the creativity and massive player bases that made these games breakout hits on the platform.

What We Know About the Movies

The Grow a Garden film will follow a group of city kids who discover a mysterious portal that transports them into the game’s colorful fantasy world. The story is expected to focus on themes of creativity, community, and adventure, staying true to what made the game so popular. Dmitri Johnson, co-founder of Story Kitchen, described the project as “an imaginative, heartfelt world” that’s perfect for a family-friendly film adaptation.

Grow a Garden launched in March 2025 and became an instant viral sensation, peaking at over 22 million concurrent players. Turning that success into a movie is a natural next step, especially given how much Hollywood has been leaning into gaming IP recently.

Jailbreak, on the other hand, is one of Roblox’s longest-running and most recognizable games. Created by developer Badimo, the cops-and-robbers sandbox has been a fan favorite for years, racking up over 7.6 billion plays since its launch. Wind Sun Sky Entertainment plans to adapt the game into an animated feature that blends action, comedy, and heart-driven storytelling. Catherine Winder, CEO of Wind Sun Sky, said the goal is to bring Jailbreak to a new audience while growing the game’s revenue and player base on Roblox.

What’s Next for These Projects

Both films are currently in the early stages of development, with production expected to start in early 2026. If everything goes according to plan, we could see the movies hit theaters by early or mid-2027. Studios are expected to announce casting and directors in the coming months, and marketing campaigns will likely tie directly into Roblox with special in-game events and exclusive merchandise.

The success of these films could change the landscape for Roblox and user-generated gaming platforms in general. If Grow a Garden and Jailbreak perform well at the box office, it will open the door for even more adaptations, potentially turning Roblox into a major player in the entertainment industry beyond just gaming.

For now, fans of both games will have to wait and see how these adaptations turn out. The big question is whether the studios can capture the magic that made these games so popular in the first place. If they do, Roblox could be looking at the start of a cinematic universe.