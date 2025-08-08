Roblox Grow a Garden Kitchen Storm Update Countdown & Release Date

The cooking theme continues in Grow a Garden with a storm-powered expansion. The Kitchen Storm Update builds on the previous cooking event with higher stakes and more rewards. Plus, Albert will be joining Jandel for a special admin session before the main update launches. Check out our Grow a Garden Kitchen Storm Update countdown timer below to see when these events begin.

The Grow a Garden Kitchen Storm Update will officially launch on Saturday, August 9th at 7:30 PM and will run until Saturday, August 16th at 3:30 PM. This gives players a full week to explore the expanded cooking content and earn the new rewards. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time India (IST) Saturday, August 9 at 7:30 PM United States (EST) Saturday, August 9 at 10:00 AM United States (PST) Saturday, August 9 at 7:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, August 9 at 2:00 PM Australia (AEST) Sunday, August 10 at 12:00 AM

Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss the start of this limited-time event. Since it only runs for about a week, you’ll want to log in as soon as possible to make the most of the expanded cooking content.

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before you can start exploring the Kitchen Storm event in Grow a Garden.

Albert Admin Abuse Event

Before the main Kitchen Storm Update begins, there will be a special admin session on Saturday, August 9th from 6:30 PM to 7:29 PM IST. Albert will be joining Jandel for this admin abuse session, which will feature:

New and exclusive admin weather effects

Special rewards for players who attend the session

This 1-hour event leads directly into the Kitchen Storm Update launch

The Kitchen Storm Update expands on the cooking event from the previous week, bringing new recipes and better rewards.

New seeds will be added that tie into the cooking and storm theme.

New pets will be available, likely featuring cooking or storm-related creatures.

New items will be introduced for players to collect during the event.

Admin weather effects will be added to create the storm atmosphere.

The update promises higher stakes and more rewards compared to the previous cooking event.

Players can expect the cooking mechanics to be expanded with new features.

A new shop will likely be added with kitchen and storm-themed items.

That’s all you need to know about the Kitchen Storm Update coming to Grow a Garden. Don’t miss out on this expanded cooking event!