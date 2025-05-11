Roblox Grow a Garden Lunar Glow Event: All Rewards and Complete Guide

The Lunar Glow Event has brought night-time to Grow a Garden, along with new plants, pets, and cool rewards! If you’re feeling lost or just want to know the best way to get all the goodies, this guide will walk you through everything step by step.

What’s New in the Lunar Glow Event?

The Lunar Glow Event has added several new features to Grow a Garden:

Night cycle : The game now has day and night phases

: The game now has day and night phases Moonlit mutation : A special plant mutation that doubles selling price

: A special plant mutation that doubles selling price Night Seeds : Special seeds that grow into new plants

: Special seeds that grow into new plants Night Pet Eggs: Eggs that hatch into special event pets

The event requires you to collect 530 Lunar Points to unlock all rewards. Don’t worry – we’ll show you exactly how to get these points easily!

How to Start the Lunar Event

When you first join the game, you’ll notice something different at the center of the map. The giant Venus Flytrap is gone, and there are three owls in its place.

Here’s how to get started:

Walk up to the big owl in the center (called the Wise Owl) Talk to the owl by clicking on it The Wise Owl will ask you to bring Moonlit Fruits

That’s it! You’ve now started the event quest.

How to Get Moonlit Fruits

The Moonlit mutation is the key to this event. Here’s what you need to know:

Moonlit plants have a special blue glow

Plants can only get this mutation at night

Moonlit plants sell for 2x their normal value

You need to give these plants to the Wise Owl for Lunar Points

To get Moonlit plants:

Wait for nighttime in the game Plant your seeds Hope for the Moonlit mutation (it’s random) Once grown, harvest the plant

The Night Staff (one of the rewards) can help your plants get this mutation more often. So make sure to grab it when you can!

How to Get Lunar Points

Once you have Moonlit plants, here’s how to exchange them for points:

Walk up to the Wise Owl (the big one) Click on it to talk Choose “Take this plant” when talking to the owl The owl will take your plant and give you Lunar Points

Important tip: You can only give the owl one plant at a time, so this might take a while.

Lunar Points Based on Rarity

The rarer your plant, the more points you’ll get. Here’s the breakdown:

Plant Rarity Lunar Points Common 1 point Uncommon 2 points Rare 3 points Legendary 4 points Mythical 5 points Divine 6 points

So if you want to get points faster, focus on growing rarer plants with the Moonlit mutation! To see how you’re doing in the event:

Talk to the small owl on the left A window will pop up showing your progress. Click on “Reward Track” to see all available rewards.

This lets you keep track of how many points you have and what reward comes next.

All Lunar Glow Event Rewards

Here’s a list of everything you can get from the event and how many Lunar Points you need:

Reward Points Needed Hedgehog 10 Night Seed Pack 20 Night Staff 40 2x Night Pet Eggs 70 Night Staff 110 3x Night Seed Pack 130 Kiwi 160 Night Pet Eggs 210 Night Seed Pack 220 2x Night Pet Eggs 230 Night Staff 250 Night Seed Pack 260 2x Night Pet Eggs 290 3x Night Pet Eggs 320 Night Seed Pack 350 Night Staff 360 5x Night Seed Pack 390 5x Night Pet Eggs 430 Owl 530

The Lunar Glow event brings a lot of cool new stuff to Grow a Garden. Remember, you need to be patient and consistent. Keep growing those Moonlit plants, trading them to the Wise Owl, and slowly but surely you’ll collect all 530 points needed for all rewards.