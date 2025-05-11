Roblox Grow a Garden Lunar Glow Event: All Rewards and Complete Guide

The Lunar Glow Event has brought night-time to Grow a Garden, along with new plants, pets, and cool rewards! If you’re feeling lost or just want to know the best way to get all the goodies, this guide will walk you through everything step by step.
Table of Contents
What’s New in the Lunar Glow Event?
The Lunar Glow Event has added several new features to Grow a Garden:
- Night cycle: The game now has day and night phases
- Moonlit mutation: A special plant mutation that doubles selling price
- Night Seeds: Special seeds that grow into new plants
- Night Pet Eggs: Eggs that hatch into special event pets
The event requires you to collect 530 Lunar Points to unlock all rewards. Don’t worry – we’ll show you exactly how to get these points easily!
How to Start the Lunar Event
When you first join the game, you’ll notice something different at the center of the map. The giant Venus Flytrap is gone, and there are three owls in its place.
Here’s how to get started:
- Walk up to the big owl in the center (called the Wise Owl)
- Talk to the owl by clicking on it
- The Wise Owl will ask you to bring Moonlit Fruits
That’s it! You’ve now started the event quest.
How to Get Moonlit Fruits
The Moonlit mutation is the key to this event. Here’s what you need to know:
- Moonlit plants have a special blue glow
- Plants can only get this mutation at night
- Moonlit plants sell for 2x their normal value
- You need to give these plants to the Wise Owl for Lunar Points
To get Moonlit plants:
- Wait for nighttime in the game
- Plant your seeds
- Hope for the Moonlit mutation (it’s random)
- Once grown, harvest the plant
The Night Staff (one of the rewards) can help your plants get this mutation more often. So make sure to grab it when you can!
How to Get Lunar Points
Once you have Moonlit plants, here’s how to exchange them for points:
- Walk up to the Wise Owl (the big one)
- Click on it to talk
- Choose “Take this plant” when talking to the owl
- The owl will take your plant and give you Lunar Points
Important tip: You can only give the owl one plant at a time, so this might take a while.
Lunar Points Based on Rarity
The rarer your plant, the more points you’ll get. Here’s the breakdown:
|Plant Rarity
|Lunar Points
|Common
|1 point
|Uncommon
|2 points
|Rare
|3 points
|Legendary
|4 points
|Mythical
|5 points
|Divine
|6 points
So if you want to get points faster, focus on growing rarer plants with the Moonlit mutation! To see how you’re doing in the event:
- Talk to the small owl on the left
- A window will pop up showing your progress.
- Click on “Reward Track” to see all available rewards.
This lets you keep track of how many points you have and what reward comes next.
All Lunar Glow Event Rewards
Here’s a list of everything you can get from the event and how many Lunar Points you need:
|Reward
|Points Needed
|Hedgehog
|10
|Night Seed Pack
|20
|Night Staff
|40
|2x Night Pet Eggs
|70
|Night Staff
|110
|3x Night Seed Pack
|130
|Kiwi
|160
|Night Pet Eggs
|210
|Night Seed Pack
|220
|2x Night Pet Eggs
|230
|Night Staff
|250
|Night Seed Pack
|260
|2x Night Pet Eggs
|290
|3x Night Pet Eggs
|320
|Night Seed Pack
|350
|Night Staff
|360
|5x Night Seed Pack
|390
|5x Night Pet Eggs
|430
|Owl
|530
The Lunar Glow event brings a lot of cool new stuff to Grow a Garden. Remember, you need to be patient and consistent. Keep growing those Moonlit plants, trading them to the Wise Owl, and slowly but surely you’ll collect all 530 points needed for all rewards.