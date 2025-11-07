Grow a Garden Mega Safari Harvest Update Countdown & Release Date

The safari adventure grows bigger in Grow a Garden with the Mega Safari Harvest Update. This expansion builds on the original safari event with additional content alongside quality of life improvements. More animals and tropical content join the savanna celebration in this enhanced version of the wildlife-themed event. Check out our Grow a Garden Mega Safari Harvest countdown timer below to see when this expansion launches.

The Grow a Garden Mega Safari Harvest Update will officially launch on Saturday, November 8th at 9:30 AM EST and will run until Saturday, November 15th at 6:30 PM. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time United States (EST) Saturday, November 8 at 9:30 AM United States (PST) Saturday, November 8 at 6:30 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, November 8 at 2:30 PM India (IST) Saturday, November 8 at 6:30 PM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, November 9 at 12:30 AM

Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss the start of this expanded safari event. Since it runs for about a week, you’ll want to log in early to maximize your progress through the new milestone system.

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before you can start exploring the Mega Safari Harvest expansion in Grow a Garden (EST time).

Admin Abuse Session

Before the main Mega Safari Harvest Update begins, there will be a special admin abuse session starting roughly 1 hour before the update at around 8:30 AM EST. This pre-update session will feature admin chaos with exclusive rewards and special events. Make sure to be online early so you don’t miss this exciting session before the safari expansion launches.

The Mega Safari Harvest Update expands on the original safari event with more content and depth. New safari seeds expand the tropical plant selection with additional varieties that weren’t available in the first safari event. These additions give players more farming options. New pets join the collection like lions, crocodiles, and more.

That’s all you need to know about the Mega Safari Harvest Update coming to Grow a Garden. Mark your calendar for November 8th at 9:30 AM EST (6:30 AM PST) for the main update, with admin abuse starting around 8:30 AM EST. Don’t miss out on this expanded safari adventure with new milestones and content!