Roblox Grow a Garden New Year Shop Update Countdown & Release Date

The new year begins in Grow a Garden with the New Year shop and Streak update. This celebration introduces a brand new New Year’s shop and a daily reward streak system that rewards consistent play. Limited seeds and pets arrive to mark the transition from Christmas to the new year. Check out our countdown timer below to see when this New Year’s celebration launches.

The Grow a Garden New year update will officially launch on Saturday, December 27th at 1:00 PM EST and will run until Saturday, January 3rd at 12:00 PM EST. This gives players a full week to build their daily streaks and shop for New Year’s items. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time United States (EST) Saturday, December 27 at 1:00 PM United States (PST) Saturday, December 27 at 10:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, December 27 at 6:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, December 27 at 11:30 PM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, December 28 at 4:30 AM

Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss the start of this New Year’s event and the admin abuse. Since it runs for a full week, you’ll want to log in every day to build your streak and earn maximum rewards.

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before the New Year’s update arrives in Grow a Garden (EST time).

Admin Abuse Session

Before the main update begins, there will be a special admin abuse session starting roughly 1 hour before the update at around 12:00 PM EST. This pre-update session will feature admin chaos with special rewards and New Year’s themed events. Make sure to be online early so you don’t miss this celebration before the new shop and streak system launch.

The update introduces a brand new shop dedicated to New Year’s celebrations. This special store probably features party-themed items, celebration decorations, and festive content that marks the transition from one year to the next. The daily reward streak system encourages players to log in consistently every day. Each day you play builds your streak, and longer streaks unlock better rewards. Missing a day breaks your streak and resets your progress, making daily participation important for players who want maximum benefits.

New limited seeds arrive specifically for this New Year’s event. These special plants probably have party themes, celebration designs, or festive appearances that match the new year atmosphere. The limited nature means these seeds won’t be available again, making them valuable additions to collections for players who want every variety.

New limited pets join the collection with New Year’s themed companions. These pets might feature party hats, confetti designs, or other celebratory elements that fit the holiday transition. Like the seeds, these pets are exclusive to this event period and won’t return, encouraging players to hatch and collect them before time runs out.