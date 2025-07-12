Want to make your pets stronger in Grow a Garden? The game’s latest Pet Mutation update brought some pretty cool stuff for pet owners. They added treats and toys that can help your pets level up faster and do their jobs better. They help your pets with mutations and also XP boosts. Let’s look at all the Roblox Grow a Garden Pet Treats and Toys!

What Are Pet Treats and Toys?

Pet treats and toys are special items that boost your pets in different ways. Treats give XP boosts over time, and Toys make your pet’s special abilities stronger permanently. You can get these items in two ways: buy them from the Gear Shop or make them yourself at crafting stations. The Gear Shop has better items, but crafting costs less if you have the required materials to make them.

Grow a Garden Pet Treats and Toys

Here’s every pet treat and toy you can get in Grow a Garden, with all the details you need:

Item Effect Materials

Small Toy Small boost to your pet’s ability • 1,000,000 Sheckles

• Common Egg x1

• Coconut Seed x1

• Coconut x1

Medium Toy Medium boost to your pet’s ability 189 Robux

Small Treat Small XP boost over time • 1,000,000 Sheckles

• Common Egg x1

• Dragon Fruit Seed x1

• Blueberry x1

Medium Treat Medium XP boost over time 119 Robux

Level Up Lollipop Instantly levels up your pet by 1 79 Robux

S-Tier Pet Treats and Toys

This is the best item that you can use from the update:

Item Rarity Best For

Level Up Lollipop Prismatic High-level pets that take forever to level

A-Tier Pet Treats and Toys

Strong items worth buying when you have a steady income:

Item Rarity Best For

Medium Toy Legendary Important pets in your garden setup

Medium Treat Legendary Pushing pets to mutation levels

B-Tier Pet Treats and Toys

Budget options that are good when starting out or low on funds:

Item Rarity Best For

Small Toy Common Starter option for new players

Small Treat Common New players or new pets

The higher the tier, the more impact the item has on your pet’s performance. Small treats and toys are good for new pets or when you’re just starting out. They’re cheap to make and give you a good boost. Medium items are where you want to spend money once you have income. They give much better results and are worth the extra cost if you’re serious about pet progress. The Level Up Lollipop should be saved for your absolute best pets. You don’t want to use it unless it really matters.

Also, think about what your pets actually do before buying. If you have a pet that gives mutations, toys are probably better than treats. If you’re just trying to level up fast, treats are the way to go!