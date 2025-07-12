Home » Gaming » Roblox Grow a Garden Pet Treats and Toys

Want to make your pets stronger in Grow a Garden? The game’s latest Pet Mutation update brought some pretty cool stuff for pet owners. They added treats and toys that can help your pets level up faster and do their jobs better. They help your pets with mutations and also XP boosts. Let’s look at all the Roblox Grow a Garden Pet Treats and Toys!

What Are Pet Treats and Toys?

Pet treats and toys are special items that boost your pets in different ways. Treats give XP boosts over time, and Toys make your pet’s special abilities stronger permanently. You can get these items in two ways: buy them from the Gear Shop or make them yourself at crafting stations. The Gear Shop has better items, but crafting costs less if you have the required materials to make them.

Here’s every pet treat and toy you can get in Grow a Garden, with all the details you need:

ItemEffectMaterials
Grow a Garden Pet Treats
Small Toy		Small boost to your pet’s ability• 1,000,000 Sheckles
• Common Egg x1
• Coconut Seed x1
• Coconut x1
Grow a Garden Pet Treats
Medium Toy		Medium boost to your pet’s ability189 Robux
Grow a Garden Pet Treats
Small Treat		Small XP boost over time• 1,000,000 Sheckles
• Common Egg x1
• Dragon Fruit Seed x1
• Blueberry x1
Grow a Garden Pet Treats
Medium Treat		Medium XP boost over time119 Robux
Grow a Garden Pet Treats
Level Up Lollipop		Instantly levels up your pet by 179 Robux

S-Tier Pet Treats and Toys

This is the best item that you can use from the update:

ItemRarityBest For

Level Up Lollipop		PrismaticHigh-level pets that take forever to level

A-Tier Pet Treats and Toys

Strong items worth buying when you have a steady income:

ItemRarityBest For

Medium Toy		LegendaryImportant pets in your garden setup

Medium Treat		LegendaryPushing pets to mutation levels

B-Tier Pet Treats and Toys

Budget options that are good when starting out or low on funds:

ItemRarityBest For

Small Toy		CommonStarter option for new players

Small Treat		CommonNew players or new pets

The higher the tier, the more impact the item has on your pet’s performance. Small treats and toys are good for new pets or when you’re just starting out. They’re cheap to make and give you a good boost. Medium items are where you want to spend money once you have income. They give much better results and are worth the extra cost if you’re serious about pet progress. The Level Up Lollipop should be saved for your absolute best pets. You don’t want to use it unless it really matters.

Also, think about what your pets actually do before buying. If you have a pet that gives mutations, toys are probably better than treats. If you’re just trying to level up fast, treats are the way to go!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

