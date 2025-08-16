How to Make Pizza in Grow a Garden: All Recipes and Ingredients

Pizza is one of the dishes you can cook in Grow a Garden. When Chris P. Bacon is craving pizza, making one for him can give you better rewards. There are multiple pizza recipes available, ranging from simple common versions to complex transcendent recipes that use rare ingredients. The higher the rarity of your pizza, the better rewards you can expect from Chris P. Bacon when you serve it to him. Let us take a look at all the available pizza recipes in Grow a Garden and how to make them.

How to Cook Pizza in Grow a Garden

Making pizza follows the same cooking process as other dishes:

Get Ingredients : Collect the crops you need for your chosen pizza recipe. Most pizza recipes require a pepper as the main ingredient.

: Collect the crops you need for your chosen pizza recipe. Most pizza recipes require a pepper as the main ingredient. Go to the Cooking Pot : Find the cooking pot in the middle of the island area, near Chris P. Bacon.

: Find the cooking pot in the middle of the island area, near Chris P. Bacon. Add Ingredients : Equip each ingredient and interact with the cooking pot to add it. You’ll see your ingredients appear in the list on the left side.

: Equip each ingredient and interact with the cooking pot to add it. You’ll see your ingredients appear in the list on the left side. Cook the Pizza : Press the Cook button to start cooking. If Chris P. Bacon is craving pizza, you’ll see confirmation that it’s a craving recipe.

: Press the button to start cooking. If Chris P. Bacon is craving pizza, you’ll see confirmation that it’s a craving recipe. Collect and Serve: When cooking is finished, interact with the pot again to get your pizza. Equip it and talk to Chris P. Bacon, then select “Try this food I cooked up!” to give it to him.

All Pizza Recipes in Grow a Garden by Rarity

Here are the confirmed pizza recipes organized by rarity level:

Common Pizza

Recipe Option 1 1 Strawberry 1 Pepper 1 Tomato 1 Corn

Legendary Pizza

Recipe Option 1 Recipe Option 2 1 Corn 1 Jalapeno 1 Tomato 1 Corn 1 Pepper 1 Dragon Fruit 1 Sugar Apple 1 Ember Lily

Mythical Pizza

Recipe Option 1 Recipe Option 2 1 Pepper 1 Sugar Apple 1 Tomato 1 Pepper 2 Sugar Apple 1 Banana 1 Corn



Divine Pizza

Recipe Option 1 Recipe Option 2 1 Sugar Apple 3 Sugar Apple 1 Corn 1 Corn 3 Bone Blossom 1 Pepper

Prismatic Pizza

Recipe Option 1 Recipe Option 2 Recipe Option 3 1 Banana 1 Violet Corn 1 Sugar Apple 1 Beanstalk 1 Sugar Apple 1 Beanstalk 3 Bone Blossom 3 Bone Blossom 1 Sugarglaze



2 Bone Blossom

Transcendent Pizza

Recipe 1 Sugar Apple 1 Corn 3 Bone Blossom

Is Making Pizza Worth It?

Making pizza can be worth it when Chris P. Bacon is craving it, as you’ll get better rewards. However, the value depends on which recipe you use:

Common/Legendary Pizza : Good for completing cooking quests without using expensive ingredients.

: Good for completing cooking quests without using expensive ingredients. Prismatic/Transcendent Pizza : Only worth it if you already have the rare ingredients, since buying or growing them specifically for pizza is very expensive.

: Only worth it if you already have the rare ingredients, since buying or growing them specifically for pizza is very expensive. Recipe Choice: The rarity of the pizza affects rewards, but the difference may not justify using extremely rare ingredients unless you have extras.

That’s everything you need to know about making pizza in Grow a Garden. Choose the recipe that matches your available ingredients and start cooking for Chris P. Bacon!