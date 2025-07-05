Roblox Grow a Garden Pre-Historic Quest Event: How to Play and All Rewards

The Pre-Historic Quest Event is now live in Grow a Garden as part of the Prehistoric Update. This special dinosaur-themed event gives players a chance to earn new rewards like Dino Eggs, Ancient Seed Packs, and the rare Bone Blossom seed. Here’s everything you need to know about how the event works and what rewards you can get.

How to Start the Pre-Historic Quest Event

To begin the Pre-Historic Quest Event, head to the center of the map where you’ll find a new NPC named Blaire. She’s a researcher who needs your help with various tasks related to the prehistoric theme.

Walk up to Blaire and interact with her. Select “Show me the quest” to see the three daily quests that are available to you. Each player gets different quests, so yours might be different from your friends’ quests.

How the Quest System Works

The Pre-Historic Quest Event works similarly to the regular daily quests in Grow a Garden, but with a prehistoric twist. Here’s how it works:

You get three quests to complete. These quests refresh every 6 hours, giving you multiple chances throughout the day to work on them. The quests will ask you to do different things, like:

Plant a certain number of specific seeds

Harvest particular crops

Age up your pets to a specific level

Collect certain items

Fill up the entire progress bar with green ticks to earn the prizes, which include the valuable Bone Blossom seed. Every time you complete all three daily quests, you’ll receive:

1x Dino Egg

1x Dino Crate

1x Ancient Seed Pack

These daily rewards help you get new prehistoric pets and seeds while you work toward the bigger weekly prizes. If you don’t want to complete the quests manually, you can skip them for 89 Robux. This immediately gives you the quest rewards and green ticks, but it costs real money. Most players should try to complete the quests normally since they’re not too difficult and it’s free.

Pre-Historic Event Quest Rewards in Grow a Garden

As you complete daily quests and fill up your green tick progress bar, you’ll unlock these rewards:

Reward Quantity Volcano Cosmetic 1x Ancient Seed Pack 3x Brontosaurus Statue 1x Pre-Historic Seed Pack 6x Amber Mutation Spray 3x Ancient Seed Pack 10x Bone Blossom Seed 1x

That’s everything you need to know about the Pre-Historic Quest Event in Grow a Garden. Head to Blaire in the center of the map and start working on those daily quests to earn your prehistoric rewards!