Grow a Garden Private Servers: Active Links and How to Join

Note: We updated this article with active private server links on August 7th, 2025.

Are you getting frustrated when all the good seeds are sold out before you can buy them in Grow a Garden? Or maybe other players have enough Robux that let them steal your growing plants? You’re not alone. But you don’t have to deal with that mess anymore. Private servers are your ticket to peaceful farming without all the drama. You can grow whatever you want, grab the best seeds, and actually enjoy the game. No more fighting over resources or watching someone steal your hard work.

What Are Private Servers in Grow a Garden

Think of private servers like your own personal farm space. Only you and the people you choose can join. It’s way different from those public servers where everyone’s fighting over everything. In regular servers, good seeds disappear fast. Like, really fast. The moment something rare shows up in the shop, it’s gone before you can even click it. That’s because there are way too many players all trying to buy the same stuff.

Private servers flip this around completely. With just a handful of players, you actually have a shot at getting what you need. The shop doesn’t empty out in seconds, and you can take your time planning your garden. Plus, nobody’s going to mess with your crops.

Here’s the most awesome part: Making Grow a Garden Private Servers cost nothing. Most Roblox games charge you Robux for this, but Grow a Garden lets you do it for free.

How to Create a Private Server in Grow a Garden

Want your own server? It takes like 30 seconds. Here’s how you do it:

Head over to the Grow a Garden page on Roblox. Look for the Servers part when you scroll down, click it. There’s a big button that says “Create Private Server”, click it again. Pick a name for your server, then click that “Buy Now” button (don’t worry, it’s actually free).

Now you get to choose who can join. Want just your friends? Turn on friends-only mode. Want to play solo? Block everyone. It’s totally up to you. Your server pops up in the list right away. Click “Join” and you’re going to jump directly into your own private garden paradise.

How to Join a Private Server in Grow a Garden

Joining is even easier than making your own. If you got a link from your friends, you can directly click the link and join their servers. However, there’s another method:

Open the Server section in Grow a Garden page. There you can see lots of Private Servers made by players. You can join any by clicking the Join button. The game starts and drops you right into that server. That’s it – you’re done.

Once you’ve been in a server before, you don’t need the link again. Just check the Servers tab on the game page and look for servers you’ve used before. They’ll be sitting there waiting for you. Just make sure you find a server that still has less than 6 people because that’s the maximum number of players allowed.

Currently, here are some active private server links that are working as of August 2025. Click any link below and you’ll automatically join that server (make sure you’re logged into Roblox first, though):

If these links are not active anymore once you open them, that means they’re already full. Then, what you can do is head over to the Grow a Garden page itself and check the Servers section. You’ll find tons of private servers created by other players that you can join right away, just like I mentioned above. It’s actually easier that way because you can see which servers have open spots and pick the one that looks best to you.

Keep in mind – server hosts can shut down their servers whenever they want. If you can’t join one, just try another one from the list.

Private Server Rules You Should Follow

Even though these servers are chill, don’t be that annoying player everyone hates. Here are some basic rules:

Don’t mess with the host. They’re doing you a favor by letting you use their server. Be cool about it or you might get kicked out.

They’re doing you a favor by letting you use their server. Be cool about it or you might get kicked out. Keep chat normal. Nobody wants to read spam or deal with toxic behavior.

Nobody wants to read spam or deal with toxic behavior. Share resources fairly. Don’t be greedy. So, please leave some good seeds for other players too.

Don’t be greedy. So, please leave some good seeds for other players too. Read any special rules. Some hosts post extra rules in their server info or Discord. Takes two seconds to check, and it keeps everyone happy.

Some hosts post extra rules in their server info or Discord. Takes two seconds to check, and it keeps everyone happy. Don’t freak out over lag. Sometimes servers get laggy. Just wait a bit and it usually fixes itself.

Is It Worth Using Grow a Garden Private Servers?

Yes, definitely! The game feels way more relaxing. Instead of constantly competing, you can focus on building the garden you actually want. Trading becomes simple. Want to swap seeds with someone? Do it safely without random players butting in.

You get quality time with friends. Show off your garden, help each other out, or just hang out without strangers interrupting. Since it’s free to make your own server, why wouldn’t you use them? There’s literally no downside here. Each server holds 6 players max, so it’s enough people to make it interesting, but not so many that you’re back to fighting over resources. Try one out and see what I mean. You’ll never want to go back to those chaotic public servers again!