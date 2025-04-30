Roblox Grow A Garden Seed Tier List: All Crops Ranked

Grow a Garden has become one of Roblox’s most popular farming simulators, challenging players to choose which crops to invest in for maximum profit. With dozens of seeds available, ranging from common Carrots to divine Candy Blossoms, knowing which plants deserve your hard-earned Sheckles is crucial for progression.

This Grow A Garden tier list evaluates every seed available in Grow a Garden based on several key factors: purchase price versus selling value, whether it’s multi-harvest or one-time use, growth speed, mutation potential, and overall accessibility.

Note: These rankings represent my personal opinions based on current game data. Your preferences may differ depending on your playstyle. Mutations (wet, shocked, gold, rainbow, and chocolate) play a major role in determining a crop’s value and can dramatically increase profits, potentially changing how you might rank certain seeds. Consider both base value and mutation potential when planning your garden.

Roblox Grow A Garden Crops Tier List

Here’s how all available crops currently rank in Grow a Garden:

Tier Crops S Tier Candy Blossom, Grape, Venus Fly Trap, Mango A Tier Orange Tulip, Dragon Fruit, Cursed Fruit, Soul Fruit, Lotus, Durian B Tier Apple, Mushroom, Cactus, Eggplant C Tier Candy Sunflower, Easter Egg, Red Lollipop, Banana, Passion Fruit, Chocolate Carrot D Tier Blueberry, Strawberry, Cherry Blossom, Pumpkin, Watermelon, Daffodil, Raspberry, Peach, Lemon, Papaya, Pineapple, Pear, Bamboo, Corn, Coconut, Tomato, Carrot

Best Crops in Grow a Garden Roblox Ranked

1. Candy Blossom

Seed Price: 10,000,000₵

10,000,000₵ Base Sell Value: 100,000₵

100,000₵ Multi-Harvest: Yes

Yes Obtainable: No (Easter Event 2025)

Candy Blossom is the most profitable crop in the game. Each harvest yields 100,000₵, and mutations can increase value to several million. This Easter 2025 limited event crop had only a 4% appearance chance in the event shop, making it extremely rare but worth every Sheckle for those lucky enough to own one.

2. Grape

Seed Price: 850,000₵

850,000₵ Base Sell Value: 10,000₵

10,000₵ Multi-Harvest: Yes

Yes Obtainable: Yes (Extremely rare – 1/17,280 chance)

Despite the steep investment, Grapes quickly pay for themselves through multiple harvests. Their divine rarity makes them challenging to find, but their consistently high-value production makes them the best non-event investment in the game. Mutations further increase their value.

3. Venus Fly Trap

Seed Price: Only from seed packs

Only from seed packs Base Sell Value: 15,000₵

15,000₵ Multi-Harvest: Yes

Yes Obtainable: Yes (1% chance from Angry Plant seed packs)

The Venus Fly Trap’s high base value and infinite growth potential make it extremely profitable. Though it produces only one crop at a time inside its mouth, the consistent 15,000₵+ per harvest makes it valuable. As the only animated plant in the game, it’s also one of the most visually interesting crops available.

4. Mango

Seed Price: 100,000₵

100,000₵ Base Sell Value: 6,500₵

6,500₵ Multi-Harvest: Yes

Yes Obtainable: Yes (Very rare – 0.005% chance)

Mango offers the best value-to-cost ratio among top-tier crops. It grows quickly and produces multiple fruits per tree. Rainbow Mangos sell for approximately 325,000₵, providing an immediate profit on your investment. The extreme rarity (0.005% chance) is the only factor holding it back.

5. Cursed Fruit

Seed Price: Only from Exotic Seed Pack (199 Robux)

Only from Exotic Seed Pack (199 Robux) Base Sell Value: 20,000-80,000₵

20,000-80,000₵ Multi-Harvest: Yes

Yes Obtainable: Yes (0.5% chance from Exotic Seed Pack)

With its high base value range of 20,000-80,000₵, Cursed Fruit is extremely profitable. Size mutations can increase value dramatically, with the largest recorded being 650kg. Each tree produces only one fruit at a time, but the value compensates for this limitation.

6. Soul Fruit

Seed Price: Only from Exotic Seed Pack (199 Robux)

Only from Exotic Seed Pack (199 Robux) Base Sell Value: 5,000-16,000₵

5,000-16,000₵ Multi-Harvest: Yes

Yes Obtainable: Yes (1.5% chance from Exotic Seed Pack)

Soul Fruit has exceptional size mutation potential. Each tree produces two fruits simultaneously, increasing harvest efficiency. The higher chance of obtaining it from the Exotic Pack (1.5%) compared to other premium crops makes it more accessible for players willing to spend Robux.

7. Dragon Fruit

Seed Price: 50,000₵

50,000₵ Base Sell Value: 4,750₵

4,750₵ Multi-Harvest: Yes

Yes Obtainable: Yes (Mythical – 0.05% chance)

Dragon Fruit trees can produce up to 10 fruits simultaneously (though recently reduced to 2-5). The long growth time is offset by significant returns, especially with mutations. Gold/Chocolate combinations can sell for 2.5 million Sheckles. More common than Mangos or Grapes at 0.05% shop appearance, making them more accessible.

8. Lotus

Seed Price: Only from seed packs

Only from seed packs Base Sell Value: 20,000₵

20,000₵ Multi-Harvest: Yes

Yes Obtainable: Yes (2.5% chance from Angry Plant/Premium Seed Pack)

Lotus offers excellent value with fast growth and a high base sell price. Available from seed packs with a 2.5% chance, it’s one of the more accessible premium plants. Mutations significantly increase its value beyond the already impressive 20,000₵ base price.

9. Durian

Seed Price: Only from seed packs

Only from seed packs Base Sell Value: 4,500₵

4,500₵ Multi-Harvest: Yes

Yes Obtainable: Yes (35% chance from Angry Plant/Premium Seed Pack)

Durian is the most valuable crop from basic seed packs at a 35% chance. Its fruits sell for 9,000-12,000₵ on average without requiring Robux investment. Multiple fruits grow simultaneously, and the multi-harvest nature ensures continuous profits. For players unwilling to spend Robux, Durian represents the best accessible high-value option.

10. Orange Tulip

Seed Price: 600₵

600₵ Base Sell Value: 750₵

750₵ Multi-Harvest: No

No Obtainable: Yes (Uncommon – 35% chance)

Orange Tulips are the best early-game investment. Available for just 600₵ with a 35% shop appearance rate, they grow in quickly and sell for 750₵, providing immediate 150₵ profit per flower. While one-time harvest limits long-term value, their accessibility and quick turnaround make them essential for building capital quickly in the early game.

Remember that rarity doesn’t always equate to profitability. Consider growth time, multi-harvest potential, and value-to-cost ratio when planning your garden. With strategic planting based on this tier list, you’ll maximize your profits and progress efficiently through Grow a Garden!