New update in Grow a Garden means new mutations coming. Are you looking to get that new shiny Silver Mutation in the game? You’re in the right place! This mutation turns your fruit into a silver color and gives you more money when you sell them. Let me show you exactly how to get Silver Mutation in Grow a Garden!

What is the Silver Mutation?

The Silver Mutation turns your regular fruits into beautiful silver-colored ones. When you harvest these silver fruits, you get 5x the normal selling price. It’s a solid way to boost your earnings from the latest Beanstalk update.

How to Get Silver Mutation in Grow a Garden

There are three ways to get the new Silver Mutation in Grow a Garden. Here are the things you can do to get it:

Method 1: Crystal Beam Event

During the Crystal Beam weather event, you have a shot at Silver Mutations. You need to power up all 8 crystals scattered around the map. Once you do this, the crystal in the center will explode and apply random mutations to your crops in the garden. You might get Silver, but you could also get Aurora, Celestial, or Shocked mutations instead. This method is completely random, so don’t count on it as your main strategy.

Method 2: Natural Generation

This is the easiest method, but you need some luck, and I got lucky when the update dropped. So, every time you harvest a fruit, there’s a 10% chance it will turn into a Silver Mutation naturally. You don’t need to do anything special, just keep planting and harvesting. The best part is that this works with any crop in the game. Whether you’re growing basic flowers or rare fruits, that 10% chance is always there. I got it on my Blueberries!

Method 3: Silver Fertilizer

Silver Fertilizer is a special geat that increases your chances of getting Silver Mutations. You can get it in two ways:

Complete Beanstalk event quests.

Buy it from Goliath’s Goods shop, which costs 10 million Sheckles.

When you use Silver Fertilizer on a plant, it boosts the silver mutation chances for 2 whole hours.

Is Silver Mutation in Grow a Garden Worth It?

Here’s my honest take: Silver Mutation is decent but not amazing. The 5x multiplier is nice, but it won’t make you rich quickly. If you’re spending your own Sheckles on Silver Fertilizer, you might not earn back what you spent. However, during the Beanstalk event, you can complete the quest to get the fertilizer for free. In this case, it’s absolutely worth using! Plus, if you are lucky, you can get a Silver Mutation crop for free, just like me.

The Silver Mutation looks cool and gives you a nice money boost, but it shouldn’t be your main focus in Grow a Garden. Treat it as a bonus that makes your garden more profitable!