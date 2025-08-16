Home » Gaming » All Sprout Egg Pets in Grow a Garden – Roblox

The Sprout Egg is the newest limited egg in Grow a Garden, and it’s packed with some amazing pets that can totally change your garden game. This special egg came out on August 16th, 2025, as part of the Beanstalk update. If you’re looking to get your hands on these powerful pets, you’ll want to know everything about what’s inside and how to get them.

How to Get Sprout Egg Pets

There are two main ways to get Sprout Egg Pets, and both involve the new Beanstalk Event. Here are the methods:

1. Beanstalk Event Rewards

The first way is through the event rewards. You’ll need to find Jack, the new NPC who hangs out in the center of the map. Jack will ask you to bring him specific plants. Just like Chris P, you can see what Jack wants in the speech bubble above his head. Once you give him enough plants, the magic beanstalk will grow all the way up.

After the beanstalk is fully grown, you can climb it and get rewards. If you submit the maximum number of plants Jack asks for, you’ll have a good chance of getting a Sprout Egg as one of your rewards.

2. Goliath’s Goods Shop

The second way is buying them from Goliath’s Goods shop. This shop is located at the top of the beanstalk, so you’ll still need to help grow the beanstalk first by giving plants to Jack.

All Sprout Egg Pets in Grow a Garden

The Sprout Egg has a cool light-yellow color with green sprouts on it. It’s definitely one of the prettier eggs in the game, and what’s inside is even better. The Sprout Egg contains five different pets, each with its own special abilities. Here’s what you can hatch from it:

Pet NameRarityHatch ChanceAbility
Dairy Cow		Common50%Makes all plants within 10 studs grow 1.3x faster.

When sold, there’s a small chance to get a Beanstalk Seed.
Jackalope		Uncommon31%Every 100 seconds, it thumps its feet with a chance to give a nearby fruit the Sandy mutation.
Sapling		Legendary12%Every 5 minutes, swaps mutations between two different random fruits.
Golem		Mythical6%Every 5 minutes, it goes to the Mutation Machine and speeds up the timer by 60 seconds.
Golden Goose		Divine1%Every 10 minutes, it lays a Golden Egg plant in your garden that starts with the Fortune mutation.

It can be harvested and mutated like any other plant.

Best Sprout Egg Pets to Use

Not all Sprout Egg Pets are created the same. Here are the ones you should definitely keep and use in your garden:

  1. Golden Goose is the best pet from this egg because it creates Golden Egg plants with Fortune mutation every 10 minutes, giving you tons of extra money.
  2. Jackalope is super useful since it actively creates Sandy mutations every 100 seconds instead of waiting for random mutations to happen.
  3. Dairy Cow makes all nearby plants grow faster and can give you a bonus Beanstalk Seed when sold, making it a great value even as a common pet.

The Sprout Egg Pets are some of the strongest in the game right now. If you’re looking to boost your garden’s productivity and make more money, getting a few of these pets should be at the top of your to-do list. Get all Sprout Egg pets in Grow a Garden! Complete guide with hatch chances, abilities & best pets to use.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

