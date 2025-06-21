Roblox Grow a Garden Summer Harvest Event: All Rewards & How It Works

The Summer Harvest Event is a community event in Grow a Garden that happens every hour for 10 minutes. Players work together to fill a cart with summer fruits to earn points and unlock rewards. The more points your server gets, the better rewards everyone receives.

In this guide, you will learn how the Summer Harvest Event works, what crops to submit, and all the rewards you can get from participating.

How the Summer Harvest Event Works in Grow a Garden?

The Summer Harvest Event is a community effort where all players on a server work together to reach point goals. The event happens every hour and lasts for 10 minutes each time. A timer shows when the next event starts so you can prepare your crops in advance.

You’ll find Georgia NPC and the harvest cart in the center of the map. The cart has a “Summer Harvest” sign on top, and the point counter on the right side shows your server’s progress toward reward goals.

All players share the same rewards based on total server points. You must submit at least one summer fruit to get any rewards, but once you contribute something, you get the same rewards as everyone else, regardless of how much you submit.

Summer Crops and Point Values

Different summer crop rarities give different point amounts:

Crop Rarity Points per Fruit Common 1 point Uncommon 2 points Rare 3 points Legendary 4 points Mythical 5 points Divine 6 points

Reward Point Tiers

The total server points determine which reward tier everyone gets:

Reward Tier Points Needed Common 10-1,500 Uncommon 1,501-3,000 Rare 3,001-4,500 Legendary 4,501-6,000 Mythical 6,001-7,500 Divine 7,501-9,000 Prismatic 9,000+

All Summer Harvest Rewards in Roblox Grow a Garden

Here’s the complete list of all rewards you can get from the Summer Harvest Event:

Reward Item Drop Rate Type Points Required 10x Honey 100% Currency 50 100,000 Sheckles 100% Currency 200 Watering Can 50% Gear 10 Recall Wrench 50% Gear 250 Cleaning Spray 50% Gear 300 Summer Seed Pack 50% Seed Pack 4,000 Chocolate Sprinkler 50% Gear 1,800 Reclaimer 50% Gear 5,000 Basic Sprinkler 25% Gear 100 Fun Crate 20% Crate 120 Flower Seed Pack 20% Seed Pack 2,000 Twilight Crate 20% Crate 2,400 Rare Egg 20% Egg 1,400 Bee Crate 20% Crate 5,000 Lightning Rod 4.16% Gear 400 Basic Seed Pack 10% Seed Pack 600 Cacao Seed 10% Seed 800 Moon Melon Seed 10% Seed 3,600 Green Apple Seed 10% Seed 4,000 Night Egg 10% Egg 4,400 Night Seed Pack 10% Seed Pack 5,000 Blood Banana Seed 10% Seed 5,600 Bee Egg 10% Egg 6,000 Moon Cat 10% Pet 11,000 Summer Crate 10% Crate 8,000 Trowel 8.33% Gear 4,000 Nectarine Seed 6.66% Seed 4,400 Chocolate Carrot Seed 6.66% Seed 6,000 Blood Kiwi 6.66% Pet 6,000 Rare Summer Egg 6.66% Egg 8,000 Easter Egg Seed 5% Seed 12,000 Pepper Seed 4% Seed 1,000 Celestiberry Seed 4% Seed 3,600 Avocado Seed 4% Seed 7,000 Moon Mango Seed 4% Seed 7,000 Ember Lily Seed 1% Seed 14,000

Is the Summer Harvest Event Worth It?

The Summer Harvest Event is definitely worth participating in for several reasons. The rewards include many valuable items like rare seeds, gear, and pets that would normally cost significant Sheckles or be difficult to obtain. Since you only need to submit one fruit to get full rewards, the investment is minimal compared to the potential returns.

Event Duration and Schedule

Start Date: June 21, 2025

June 21, 2025 End Date: June 28, 2025

June 28, 2025 Frequency: Every hour for 10 minutes

The Summer Harvest Event runs for one week, giving you plenty of time to participate and collect rewards. Whether you’re a new player looking for gear and seeds or an experienced farmer wanting rare items, participating in these hourly events can significantly boost your progress in Grow a Garden.