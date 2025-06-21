Roblox Grow a Garden Summer Harvest Event: All Rewards & How It Works

The Summer Harvest Event is a community event in Grow a Garden that happens every hour for 10 minutes. Players work together to fill a cart with summer fruits to earn points and unlock rewards. The more points your server gets, the better rewards everyone receives.
In this guide, you will learn how the Summer Harvest Event works, what crops to submit, and all the rewards you can get from participating.
Table of Contents
How the Summer Harvest Event Works in Grow a Garden?
The Summer Harvest Event is a community effort where all players on a server work together to reach point goals. The event happens every hour and lasts for 10 minutes each time. A timer shows when the next event starts so you can prepare your crops in advance.
You’ll find Georgia NPC and the harvest cart in the center of the map. The cart has a “Summer Harvest” sign on top, and the point counter on the right side shows your server’s progress toward reward goals.
All players share the same rewards based on total server points. You must submit at least one summer fruit to get any rewards, but once you contribute something, you get the same rewards as everyone else, regardless of how much you submit.
Summer Crops and Point Values
Different summer crop rarities give different point amounts:
|Crop Rarity
|Points per Fruit
|Common
|1 point
|Uncommon
|2 points
|Rare
|3 points
|Legendary
|4 points
|Mythical
|5 points
|Divine
|6 points
Reward Point Tiers
The total server points determine which reward tier everyone gets:
|Reward Tier
|Points Needed
|Common
|10-1,500
|Uncommon
|1,501-3,000
|Rare
|3,001-4,500
|Legendary
|4,501-6,000
|Mythical
|6,001-7,500
|Divine
|7,501-9,000
|Prismatic
|9,000+
All Summer Harvest Rewards in Roblox Grow a Garden
Here’s the complete list of all rewards you can get from the Summer Harvest Event:
|Reward Item
|Drop Rate
|Type
|Points Required
|10x Honey
|100%
|Currency
|50
|100,000 Sheckles
|100%
|Currency
|200
|Watering Can
|50%
|Gear
|10
|Recall Wrench
|50%
|Gear
|250
|Cleaning Spray
|50%
|Gear
|300
|Summer Seed Pack
|50%
|Seed Pack
|4,000
|Chocolate Sprinkler
|50%
|Gear
|1,800
|Reclaimer
|50%
|Gear
|5,000
|Basic Sprinkler
|25%
|Gear
|100
|Fun Crate
|20%
|Crate
|120
|Flower Seed Pack
|20%
|Seed Pack
|2,000
|Twilight Crate
|20%
|Crate
|2,400
|Rare Egg
|20%
|Egg
|1,400
|Bee Crate
|20%
|Crate
|5,000
|Lightning Rod
|4.16%
|Gear
|400
|Basic Seed Pack
|10%
|Seed Pack
|600
|Cacao Seed
|10%
|Seed
|800
|Moon Melon Seed
|10%
|Seed
|3,600
|Green Apple Seed
|10%
|Seed
|4,000
|Night Egg
|10%
|Egg
|4,400
|Night Seed Pack
|10%
|Seed Pack
|5,000
|Blood Banana Seed
|10%
|Seed
|5,600
|Bee Egg
|10%
|Egg
|6,000
|Moon Cat
|10%
|Pet
|11,000
|Summer Crate
|10%
|Crate
|8,000
|Trowel
|8.33%
|Gear
|4,000
|Nectarine Seed
|6.66%
|Seed
|4,400
|Chocolate Carrot Seed
|6.66%
|Seed
|6,000
|Blood Kiwi
|6.66%
|Pet
|6,000
|Rare Summer Egg
|6.66%
|Egg
|8,000
|Easter Egg Seed
|5%
|Seed
|12,000
|Pepper Seed
|4%
|Seed
|1,000
|Celestiberry Seed
|4%
|Seed
|3,600
|Avocado Seed
|4%
|Seed
|7,000
|Moon Mango Seed
|4%
|Seed
|7,000
|Ember Lily Seed
|1%
|Seed
|14,000
Is the Summer Harvest Event Worth It?
The Summer Harvest Event is definitely worth participating in for several reasons. The rewards include many valuable items like rare seeds, gear, and pets that would normally cost significant Sheckles or be difficult to obtain. Since you only need to submit one fruit to get full rewards, the investment is minimal compared to the potential returns.
Event Duration and Schedule
- Start Date: June 21, 2025
- End Date: June 28, 2025
- Frequency: Every hour for 10 minutes
The Summer Harvest Event runs for one week, giving you plenty of time to participate and collect rewards. Whether you’re a new player looking for gear and seeds or an experienced farmer wanting rare items, participating in these hourly events can significantly boost your progress in Grow a Garden.