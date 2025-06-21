Home » Gaming » Roblox Grow a Garden Summer Harvest Event: All Rewards & How It Works

Roblox Grow a Garden Summer Harvest Event: All Rewards & How It Works

The Summer Harvest Event is a community event in Grow a Garden that happens every hour for 10 minutes. Players work together to fill a cart with summer fruits to earn points and unlock rewards. The more points your server gets, the better rewards everyone receives.

In this guide, you will learn how the Summer Harvest Event works, what crops to submit, and all the rewards you can get from participating.

How the Summer Harvest Event Works in Grow a Garden?

The Summer Harvest Event is a community effort where all players on a server work together to reach point goals. The event happens every hour and lasts for 10 minutes each time. A timer shows when the next event starts so you can prepare your crops in advance.

You’ll find Georgia NPC and the harvest cart in the center of the map. The cart has a “Summer Harvest” sign on top, and the point counter on the right side shows your server’s progress toward reward goals.

All players share the same rewards based on total server points. You must submit at least one summer fruit to get any rewards, but once you contribute something, you get the same rewards as everyone else, regardless of how much you submit.

Summer Crops and Point Values

Different summer crop rarities give different point amounts:

Crop RarityPoints per Fruit
Common1 point
Uncommon2 points
Rare3 points
Legendary4 points
Mythical5 points
Divine6 points

Reward Point Tiers

The total server points determine which reward tier everyone gets:

Reward TierPoints Needed
Common10-1,500
Uncommon1,501-3,000
Rare3,001-4,500
Legendary4,501-6,000
Mythical6,001-7,500
Divine7,501-9,000
Prismatic9,000+

All Summer Harvest Rewards in Roblox Grow a Garden

Here’s the complete list of all rewards you can get from the Summer Harvest Event:

Reward ItemDrop RateTypePoints Required
10x Honey100%Currency50
100,000 Sheckles100%Currency200
Watering Can50%Gear10
Recall Wrench50%Gear250
Cleaning Spray50%Gear300
Summer Seed Pack50%Seed Pack4,000
Chocolate Sprinkler50%Gear1,800
Reclaimer50%Gear5,000
Basic Sprinkler25%Gear100
Fun Crate20%Crate120
Flower Seed Pack20%Seed Pack2,000
Twilight Crate20%Crate2,400
Rare Egg20%Egg1,400
Bee Crate20%Crate5,000
Lightning Rod4.16%Gear400
Basic Seed Pack10%Seed Pack600
Cacao Seed10%Seed800
Moon Melon Seed10%Seed3,600
Green Apple Seed10%Seed4,000
Night Egg10%Egg4,400
Night Seed Pack10%Seed Pack5,000
Blood Banana Seed10%Seed5,600
Bee Egg10%Egg6,000
Moon Cat10%Pet11,000
Summer Crate10%Crate8,000
Trowel8.33%Gear4,000
Nectarine Seed6.66%Seed4,400
Chocolate Carrot Seed6.66%Seed6,000
Blood Kiwi6.66%Pet6,000
Rare Summer Egg6.66%Egg8,000
Easter Egg Seed5%Seed12,000
Pepper Seed4%Seed1,000
Celestiberry Seed4%Seed3,600
Avocado Seed4%Seed7,000
Moon Mango Seed4%Seed7,000
Ember Lily Seed1%Seed14,000

Is the Summer Harvest Event Worth It?

The Summer Harvest Event is definitely worth participating in for several reasons. The rewards include many valuable items like rare seeds, gear, and pets that would normally cost significant Sheckles or be difficult to obtain. Since you only need to submit one fruit to get full rewards, the investment is minimal compared to the potential returns.

Event Duration and Schedule

  • Start Date: June 21, 2025
  • End Date: June 28, 2025
  • Frequency: Every hour for 10 minutes

The Summer Harvest Event runs for one week, giving you plenty of time to participate and collect rewards. Whether you’re a new player looking for gear and seeds or an experienced farmer wanting rare items, participating in these hourly events can significantly boost your progress in Grow a Garden.

