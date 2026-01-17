Roblox Grow a Garden The Bird Nest Update Countdown & Release Date

A new pet collection arrives in Grow a Garden with The Bird Nest update. This bird-focused addition introduces five new feathered pets that players can collect through a special egg system. By putting out food and feeding the birds, you’ll earn chances to receive bird eggs containing the new companions. Check out our The Bird Nest Update countdown timer below to see when this birdy update launches.

Grow a Garden The Bird Nest Update Release Date and Time

The Grow a Garden The Bird Nest update will officially launch on Saturday, January 17th at 1:00 PM EST and will run until Saturday, January 24th at 1:00 PM EST. This gives players a full week to feed birds and collect all five new companions. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time United States (EST) Saturday, January 17 at 1:00 PM United States (PST) Saturday, January 17 at 10:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, January 17 at 6:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, January 17 at 11:30 PM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, January 18 at 4:30 AM

Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss the bird collection event and the admin abuse that runs an hour before the main update. Since it runs for a full week, you’ll have plenty of time to feed the birds and collect all five new pets.

Countdown to the Roblox Grow a Garden The Bird Nest Update

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before The Bird Nest update arrives in Grow a Garden (EST time).

What to Expect in The Bird Nest Update

The Bird Nest update introduces five brand new bird pets that players can collect through a special egg system. These feathered companions join your farm and likely provide benefits similar to other pets, such as helping with farming tasks or generating bonuses.

The bird egg works like other eggs in the game, requiring hatching to reveal which of the five birds you’ve obtained. Since there are five different birds, you’ll need to collect multiple eggs to complete the full collection. The week-long event gives players time to collect all five birds through consistent feeding. Logging in daily to put out food and check for bird eggs maximizes your chances of completing the collection.

That’s all you need to know about The Bird Nest update coming to Grow a Garden. Mark your calendar for January 17th at 1:00 PM EST (10:00 AM PST) and get ready to feed birds and collect all five new feathered friends. Don’t miss out on these chirpy companions!