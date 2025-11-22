Roblox Grow a Garden The Trader Arrives Update Countdown & Release Date

A new NPC arrives in Grow a Garden with The Trader Arrives update. This merchant character brings tasks and trading opportunities that expand the game’s economy and progression systems. Players will complete objectives for the trader while exploring new gameplay mechanics. Check out our Grow a Garden The Trader Arrives Update countdown timer below to see when this trading update launches.

Grow a Garden The Trader Arrives Update Release Date and Time

The Grow a Garden The Trader Arrives update will officially launch on Saturday, November 22nd at 9:00 AM EST and will run until Saturday, November 29th at 8:00 AM EST. This gives players a full week to complete the trader’s tasks and explore the new trading mechanics. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time United States (EST) Saturday, November 22 at 9:00 AM United States (PST) Saturday, November 22 at 6:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, November 22 at 2:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, November 22 at 7:30 PM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, November 23 at 12:30 AM

Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss the start of this trading event. Since it runs for about a week, you’ll have plenty of time to complete all the trader’s tasks and unlock rewards.

What to Expect in The Trader Arrives Update

The Trader Arrives update introduces a new merchant NPC who brings task-based gameplay to Grow a Garden. This trader character assigns specific objectives that players must complete, creating a quest system which will give you rewards for completing these quests. The tasks likely involve gathering specific items, growing certain crops, or achieving milestones.

Completing the trader’s tasks rewards players with access to exclusive items, rare seeds, or special currency that can be spent at the trader’s shop. New seeds will be available through the trader, possibly including exotic varieties that can’t be obtained through normal gameplay. New pets will join the collection as well.

Quality of life improvements accompany the trader event, making the overall gameplay experience smoother. These updates might include inventory management enhancements, trading interface improvements, or systems that help players track their task progress.