Roblox Grow a Garden Trading Update Countdown & Release Date

The most requested feature is finally coming to Grow a Garden. The Trading Update introduces a new way for players to exchange items with each other. Along with trading, the update also brings a cooking event that adds a fresh twist to the farming experience. Check out our countdown timer below to see when this major update launches.

Grow a Garden Trading Update Release Date and Time

The Grow a Garden Trading Update will officially launch on Saturday, August 2nd at 7:30 PM and will run until Saturday, August 9th at 3:30 PM. This gives players a full week to try out the new trading system and participate in the cooking event. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time India (IST) Saturday, August 2 at 7:30 PM United States (EST) Saturday, August 2 at 10:00 AM United States (PST) Saturday, August 2 at 7:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, August 2 at 2:00 PM Australia (AEST) Sunday, August 3 at 12:00 AM

Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss the start of this limited-time event. Since it only runs for about a week, you’ll want to log in as soon as possible to explore the new trading features.

Roblox Grow a Garden Trading Update Countdown

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before you can start trading and cooking in Grow a Garden.

What to Expect in the Trading Update

This update brings two major additions to the game: the long-awaited trading system and a new cooking event.

Trading System

Players will finally be able to trade items with other players.

with other players. The trading system will allow players to exchange and collect items in new ways.

Cooking Event

A new type of event focused on cooking will be introduced.

New cooking-themed pets will be available during the event.

will be available during the event. Players can expect new cooking features that tie into the farming mechanics.

That’s all you need to know about the Trading Update coming to Grow a Garden. Mark your calendar for August 2nd at 7:30 PM IST and get ready to start trading and cooking. Don’t miss out on this major update!