Roblox Grow a Garden Trading Update Countdown & Release Date

The most requested feature is finally coming to Grow a Garden. The Trading Update introduces a new way for players to exchange items with each other. Along with trading, the update also brings a cooking event that adds a fresh twist to the farming experience. Check out our countdown timer below to see when this major update launches.
Grow a Garden Trading Update Release Date and Time
The Grow a Garden Trading Update will officially launch on Saturday, August 2nd at 7:30 PM and will run until Saturday, August 9th at 3:30 PM. This gives players a full week to try out the new trading system and participate in the cooking event. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:
|Region/Country
|Start Time
|India (IST)
|Saturday, August 2 at 7:30 PM
|United States (EST)
|Saturday, August 2 at 10:00 AM
|United States (PST)
|Saturday, August 2 at 7:00 AM
|United Kingdom (GMT)
|Saturday, August 2 at 2:00 PM
|Australia (AEST)
|Sunday, August 3 at 12:00 AM
Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss the start of this limited-time event. Since it only runs for about a week, you’ll want to log in as soon as possible to explore the new trading features.
Roblox Grow a Garden Trading Update Countdown
Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before you can start trading and cooking in Grow a Garden.
What to Expect in the Trading Update
This update brings two major additions to the game: the long-awaited trading system and a new cooking event.
Trading System
- Players will finally be able to trade items with other players.
- The trading system will allow players to exchange and collect items in new ways.
Cooking Event
- A new type of event focused on cooking will be introduced.
- New cooking-themed pets will be available during the event.
- Players can expect new cooking features that tie into the farming mechanics.
Also Read:
- How to Get Dragon Pepper in Grow a Garden Roblox?
- How to Craft and Use Pack Bee in Grow a Garden Roblox
- How to Get Sugar Apple in Grow a Garden Roblox
That’s all you need to know about the Trading Update coming to Grow a Garden. Mark your calendar for August 2nd at 7:30 PM IST and get ready to start trading and cooking. Don’t miss out on this major update!