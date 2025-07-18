Roblox Grow a Garden Zen Update Countdown & Release Date

The peaceful winds of change are coming to Grow a Garden! After the exciting Prehistoric Update, it’s time to slow down with the new Zen Update. The event promises to bring a calming atmosphere to your farm with plenty of new content to discover. Check out our Roblox Grow a Garden Zen Update countdown timer below!
Grow a Garden Zen Update Release Date and Time
The Grow a Garden Zen Update will officially launch on Saturday, July 19th at 7:30 PM and will run until Saturday, July 26th at 3:30 PM. This gives players a full week to explore all the new zen content and collect the limited-time items before they disappear. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:
|Region/Country
|Start Time
|India (IST)
|Saturday, July 19 at 7:30 PM
|United States (EST)
|Saturday, July 19 at 10:00 AM
|United States (PST)
|Saturday, July 19 at 7:00 AM
|United Kingdom (GMT)
|Saturday, July 19 at 2:00 PM
|Australia (AEST)
|Sunday, July 20 at 12:00 AM
Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss the start of this limited-time event. Since it only runs for about a week, you’ll want to log in as soon as possible to make the most of the new peaceful content.
Countdown to the Roblox Grow a Garden Zen Update
Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before you can start exploring the zen world in Grow a Garden.
Also Read:
- How to Get Dragon Pepper in Grow a Garden Roblox?
- How to Craft and Use Pack Bee in Grow a Garden Roblox
- How to Get Sugar Apple in Grow a Garden Roblox
What to Expect in the Zen Update
- A brand new shop will also be added to the game, similar to how previous event shops worked. This zen shop will probably feature exclusive items, decorations, and tools.
- The update will introduce new seeds that players can plant and grow.
- Cool admin weather will be added.
- We can expect new features to be added to the game that tie into the Zen concept.
- Finally, there will be new quests that tie into the Zen theme.
That’s all you need to know about the Zen Update coming to Grow a Garden. Mark your calendar for July 19th at 7:30 PM IST and get ready to find your inner peace. Don’t miss out on this limited-time event!