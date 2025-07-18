Roblox Grow a Garden Zen Update Countdown & Release Date

The peaceful winds of change are coming to Grow a Garden! After the exciting Prehistoric Update, it’s time to slow down with the new Zen Update. The event promises to bring a calming atmosphere to your farm with plenty of new content to discover. Check out our Roblox Grow a Garden Zen Update countdown timer below!

Grow a Garden Zen Update Release Date and Time

The Grow a Garden Zen Update will officially launch on Saturday, July 19th at 7:30 PM and will run until Saturday, July 26th at 3:30 PM. This gives players a full week to explore all the new zen content and collect the limited-time items before they disappear. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time India (IST) Saturday, July 19 at 7:30 PM United States (EST) Saturday, July 19 at 10:00 AM United States (PST) Saturday, July 19 at 7:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, July 19 at 2:00 PM Australia (AEST) Sunday, July 20 at 12:00 AM

Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss the start of this limited-time event. Since it only runs for about a week, you’ll want to log in as soon as possible to make the most of the new peaceful content.

Countdown to the Roblox Grow a Garden Zen Update

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before you can start exploring the zen world in Grow a Garden.

What to Expect in the Zen Update

A brand new shop will also be added to the game, similar to how previous event shops worked. This zen shop will probably feature exclusive items, decorations, and tools.

will also be added to the game, similar to how previous event shops worked. This zen shop will probably feature exclusive items, decorations, and tools. The update will introduce new seeds that players can plant and grow.

that players can plant and grow. Cool admin weather will be added.

will be added. We can expect new features to be added to the game that tie into the Zen concept.

to be added to the game that tie into the Zen concept. Finally, there will be new quests that tie into the Zen theme.

That’s all you need to know about the Zen Update coming to Grow a Garden. Mark your calendar for July 19th at 7:30 PM IST and get ready to find your inner peace. Don’t miss out on this limited-time event!