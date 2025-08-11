Roblox Grow Every Step Codes (August 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Grow Every Step Codes on August 11th, 2025.

Looking to become a literal giant in Roblox without all the walking? Grow Every Step is a unique game where every step you take increases your size, turning you from a tiny player into a massive character that towers over the map. The game combines simple walking mechanics with challenging obstacle courses (obbys). While growing naturally takes time, redeeming Grow Every Step codes gives you instant Size boosts and Wins to speed up your progress significantly. Let’s dive into all the active codes and how to use them effectively.

Working Grow Every Step Codes

Our team has verified these codes and confirmed they’re currently active. Make sure to redeem them quickly since codes can expire without warning:

4MILLIONPEOPLE? – Redeem for Size and Wins

– Redeem for Size and Wins WeLoveYall – Redeem for Size and Wins

– Redeem for Size and Wins Update4 – Redeem for Size and Wins

– Redeem for Size and Wins MoreComingSoon – Redeem for Size and Wins

– Redeem for Size and Wins SixSevenFourOne – Redeem for Size and Wins

– Redeem for Size and Wins 200KVisits – Redeem for 110 Wins

– Redeem for 110 Wins KentaIsCool – Redeem for 510 Wins

– Redeem for 510 Wins MercedesPrincess – Redeem for 5k Size and 10 Wins

– Redeem for 5k Size and 10 Wins Soysauce – Redeem for 500 Wins

Expired Codes

ThirdUpdate – No longer works

How to Redeem Grow Every Step Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Grow Every Step is straightforward. The Codes button is prominently displayed on the left side of your screen, making it easy to access whenever you need free rewards. Here’s exactly what you need to do:

Launch Grow Every Step from your Roblox games list Look for the Codes button on the left side of your screen interface Click on it to open the code redemption window Copy and paste a code from our list above into the text field Press the green Submit button to claim your rewards

The key tip here is to copy and paste codes directly rather than typing them manually. This prevents spelling errors that could make the codes fail to work. Also, codes are case-sensitive, so make sure you’re using the exact capitalization shown in our list.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest working codes, making it your best resource for Grow Every Step rewards. Our team monitors the game’s official channels and tests each code before adding it to our list.

You can also find codes by joining the official Broken Bracket Studio Discord server. The developers occasionally post new code during special events, updates, or when the game reaches player milestones. However, bookmark this page since we collect codes from all sources and verify they work before publishing them here.