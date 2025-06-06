Roblox Gubby RNG Codes (June 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Gubby RNG Codes on June 6th, 2025.

Gubby RNG is a super chill and relaxing Roblox game where you play as an adorable bunny-like creature called a gubby. The gameplay is simple: you run around collecting colorful cubes and throw them down a hole to earn money.

The main goal is to collect as much money as possible so you can roll for cosmetics and accessories that make your gubby look stylish. Money can be slow to earn through regular gameplay, but codes give you instant cash boosts to speed up the process.

Working Gubby RNG Codes

Our team has tested and verified that these codes are currently working. Here are all the active codes you can redeem right now:

100K_VISITS – Get 100k $GUBs (New!)

Expired Codes

30K_VISITS

500_LIKES

How to Redeem Gubby RNG Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for Gubby RNG is very simple and only takes a few seconds. Follow these easy steps:

Open Gubby RNG on Roblox. Look for the gift icon on the left side of your screen and click it. Type or paste your code into the “Enter Your Code” text box. Click the Redeem button to claim your free rewards.

Sometimes, codes might be temporarily bugged when they’re first released. If a code doesn’t work immediately, try again in a few minutes, as the developers usually fix these issues quickly.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with new codes as soon as the developers release them, making this the best place to find working codes. However, you can also look for new codes in the official places as well. The developers usually share new code on the skve1tyy Discord server. Since codes are released less frequently than in other games, make sure to use them as soon as you find them. Bookmark this page and check back regularly for new codes that can help you build the most stylish gubby collection in the entire game!