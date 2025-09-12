Roblox Guitar Simulator Codes (September 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Guitar Simulator Codes on September 12th, 2025.

Guitar Simulator lets you live out your dreams of becoming a guitar legend in Roblox. You’ll start as a beginner musician and work your way up by upgrading your instruments, collecting adorable pets that accompany your performances, and mastering the art of clicking to create beautiful music. The game captures the journey from amateur to rock star as you perform at concerts, earn rewards, and climb the charts. Guitar Simulator codes give you free rubies and potions to help speed up your progress toward musical fame.

Working Guitar Simulator Codes

Our team has verified these codes:

sorryfortokensbug – Get 150 Rubies and 5 Crimson Potions

– Get 150 Rubies and 5 Crimson Potions piramide – Get 150 Rubies and 3 Crimson Potions

– Get 150 Rubies and 3 Crimson Potions wizard – Get 150 Rubies and 1 Crimson Potion

– Get 150 Rubies and 1 Crimson Potion secret1 – Get 150 Rubies and 2 Lucky Potions III

– Get 150 Rubies and 2 Lucky Potions III snowy – Get 150 Rubies and 5 Notes Potions II

– Get 150 Rubies and 5 Notes Potions II magic – Get 150 Rubies and 1 Lucky Potion V

– Get 150 Rubies and 1 Lucky Potion V concert – Get 150 Rubies and 2 Crimson Potions

Expired Guitar Simulator Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes in Guitar Simulator. Since the game is actively maintained, all released codes are still working.

How to Redeem Guitar Simulator Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for Guitar Simulator is quite simple, just follow these steps:

Launch Guitar Simulator on Roblox. Click the Exclusive button on the left side of your screen. Select the Codes tab from the menu options. Enter any working code in the text input box. Click the Checkmark button to claim your rewards.

Your rewards will be added immediately to your account. Rubies are the main currency for upgrades, while potions provide temporary boosts that speed up your progress significantly.

How to Find More Guitar Simulator Codes

We update this guide regularly with all the latest working codes, making this the most reliable source for fresh Guitar Simulator codes. Bookmark this page and check back frequently since new codes are released during milestones, updates, and special events. You can also follow Vertic’s X account and join the official Boat Entertainment Discord server where developers announce new codes.