Roblox Gumball Codes (August 2025)

Gumball [HORROR] takes the beloved cartoon characters and transforms them into something truly frightening! This horror game puts you in the role of a babysitter at the Watterson house, where what starts as a simple job quickly becomes a fight for survival. You’ll need to feed Anais, play with her, and put her to bed – but as the night progresses, strange and scary things begin happening. The game features multiple endings and requires strategy to survive until morning.

Working Gumball [HORROR] Codes

Unfortunately, there are no active codes for Gumball [HORROR] at the moment. The developers haven’t implemented a codes system in the game yet.

No active codes currently available

Expired Codes

Since the game doesn’t have a codes feature, there haven’t been any expired codes either.

No expired codes yet

How to Redeem Gumball [HORROR] Codes in Roblox

When codes become available in future updates, here’s how you’ll likely redeem them:

Open Gumball [HORROR] in Roblox. Look for a codes menu (probably in settings or main menu). Click the codes section when it appears. Enter your code in the text box. Hit redeem to get your rewards.

The game receives regular updates and has active events, so a code system could be added anytime. We’ll update this guide immediately when that happens.

How to Find More Codes

This page is your best source for Gumball [HORROR] codes when they become available. We check the game daily for any new features or announcements.

You can also join the Absolute Cinema Games group for free in-game rewards and follow their Discord server for community updates. The developers are active and might share code during special events like “Night at the Wattersons” or “Save The Wattersons.”