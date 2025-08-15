Roblox Gym Climb Race Codes (August 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Gym Climb Race Codes on August 15th, 2025.

Gym Climb Race on Roblox combines fitness training with extreme climbing challenges in the most ridiculous way possible! This game lets you pump virtual iron to build strength, then test those gains on insane mountain courses. You’ll compete against other players while collecting weird pets that somehow make you faster and stronger. Building up your stats takes time, though, which is where Gym Climb Race codes come in handy. These free codes give you bonus strength, trophies, and other rewards to help you climb to the top of the leaderboards!

Working Gym Climb Race Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are working right now. Use them quickly before they expire!

UPDATE2 – Get 2,500 Strength to everything

– Get 2,500 Strength to everything UPDATE1 – Get 1,666 Strength to everything

– Get 1,666 Strength to everything 100KVISITS – Get 1,000 Wins/Trophies

– Get 1,000 Wins/Trophies Release! – Get 100 Strength to everything and 100 Wins

Expired Codes

Great news! There are no expired codes yet since this is a newer game:

No expired codes currently

How to Redeem Gym Climb Race Codes in Roblox

Getting your free rewards is super easy. Just follow these simple steps:

Launch Gym Climb Race in Roblox. Look for the “Codes” button on the right side of your screen (next to “Teleport”). Click on it to open the codes menu. Type or paste your code into the “Enter Code…” field. Hit the Claim button to get your rewards.

Your strength boosts and trophies will be added to your account immediately. Use them to power through tougher climbs and compete with stronger players.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released.

You can also join the official Gym Climb Race Discord server and follow the Muscular Games Roblox group for community announcements. Use your free strength wisely, and soon you’ll be flexing on everyone from the highest peaks!