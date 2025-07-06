Roblox Gym Showdown Simulator Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Gym Showdown Simulator Codes on July 6th, 2025.

Ready to bulk up and dominate the gym? Gym Showdown Simulator is an auto-clicker game where you train your virtual body to become the strongest competitor around. You’ll click your way to bigger muscles, enter challenging competitions, and face off against other players to prove who’s the ultimate gym champion. Building the perfect physique takes time and resources, but that’s where Gym Showdown Simulator codes come to the rescue.

Working Gym Showdown Simulator Codes

Our team has verified these codes and they’re currently working. Make sure to redeem them quickly since codes can expire without warning:

WELCOME – Get 50 Gems and 1 Rare Equipment

– Get 50 Gems and 1 Rare Equipment 100LIKES – Get 10 Gems and 1 Rare Equipment

– Get 10 Gems and 1 Rare Equipment EASTER – Get 50 Easter Eggs and 1 Rare Weapon

Expired Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Gym Showdown Simulator. Once codes expire, we’ll move them to this section so you can see what rewards were previously available.

How to Redeem Gym Showdown Simulator Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in the Gym Showdown Simulator is simple. The process is straightforward once you know where to look:

Launch Gym Showdown Simulator. Look for the Settings icon in the bottom left corner of the screen Click on the Settings icon to open the menu Select the “Codes” option from the Settings menu Type or paste your code in the ‘Enter Code’ section (codes are case-sensitive!) Click the “Claim” button to receive your free rewards

Copy and paste codes directly from our list instead of typing them manually. This prevents typos and makes the redemption process faster and more accurate.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest codes, making it your go-to source for fresh rewards. However, you can also hunt for new codes in these official locations:

The developers at Habit Games announce new codes through their official social media channels. Your best bet is to join the Habit Games Discord server. You can also follow @plaincamron on X (Twitter) for announcements.

Start redeeming these codes today and begin your journey to becoming the ultimate gym champion. Your competition won’t know what hit them when you show up with premium equipment right from the start!