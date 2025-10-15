Roblox Halloween Spotlight Event – Games, Rewards, Date, Countdown

Roblox is about to officially enter the Halloween Season with its new spooky-themed Event. Unlike popular speculations, the platform is not planning to repeat The Haunt event like last year, which was not received well, to say the least. The Roblox Halloween Spotlight Event plans to bring various popular experiences on its platform together and give players access to a special hub dedicated to the limited-time event. This article covers everything related to the event that you should be aware of, including all confirmed games and a countdown timer to help you keep track of it.

Brief Description of the Roblox Halloween Spotlight Event

Skipping The Haunt event this year, the official Roblox post on X confirmed that the upcoming Halloween Spotlight event will be different. The event offers a central hub that has portals leading to various popular Roblox experiences. The main goal of the spooky event is to highlight the events of all these games. While not everything is known about the event, it should follow the same pattern as previous Halloween or other Roblox events.

When in the hub, players will get to join other experiences where they can collect various spooky rewards, along with 1 Easy and 1 Elite badge from each experience.

Roblox Halloween Spotlight Event Duration and Countdown

The Roblox Halloween Spotlight Event will begin on October 23, 2025, at 10:00 AM PT and will run till November 5, 2025. While the complete list is yet to be revealed, Roblox will most likely add 30+ games, but not every title will get to be a part of the event. The event will be available on every platform, including consoles, PC, mobile, and VR.

Next, we have a countdown timer below that will let you keep track of when the event goes live.

All Confirmed Event Games

Currently, 22 confirmed Roblox games are part of the upcoming event. However, the list will continue growing as Roblox and other sources confirm more titles. You can check out the complete list below.

Weird Gun Game Happy Claw Machine Sim Prison Pump Strongman Ultra Michael’s Zombies Eat The World Guts & Blackpowder GEF Armless Detective GRAB Strongman Simulator Restaurant Tycoon 3 Garden Tower Defense Bayside Highschool Five Nights TD Epic Minigames Cut Trees Sumo Wrestling Sim Dandy’s World The Mimic Build a Zoo

All Event Rewards

Unlike the experiences, there are no confirmed event rewards. However, players can expect to find and earn exclusive and limited-time UGCs by participating in and completing the event. We will update this list with appropriate details once more information is available. You can bookmark this page and check it frequently to get the latest information.

In the meantime, you can check out our Roblox games codes masterlist and progress quickly in your favorite game.