Roblox Heads Please Codes (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Heads Please Codes on October 10th, 2025.

Heads Please is a coin-flipping RNG game where every toss could land you something amazing. You flip coins to earn Won currency, collect rare coins with unique animations and satisfying sounds, and pray to the RNG gods for those perfect head landings. Each coin has special effects and bonuses that make collecting them even more rewarding. As you level up by flipping, you unlock better rewards and access to special areas like the enchanting room, where you can power up your coins with rare enchant books. Using codes gives you free Won to buy better coins, enchant books for powering up, and temporary boosts that multiply your earnings.

Working Heads Please Codes

Our team has verified these codes and they’re all working perfectly right now. Make sure to redeem them quickly since codes can expire without warning:

ThxForGroup20k – 5 Enchant Books

– 5 Enchant Books FLIPCOIN – 1,000 Cash/Won

– 1,000 Cash/Won EnchantBook – 1 Enchant Book

– 1 Enchant Book HugeUpdate – 100% Money Boost for 10 minutes

– 100% Money Boost for 10 minutes ThxFor500Likes – 100% Money Boost for 10 minutes

– 100% Money Boost for 10 minutes ThxFor700AP – 100% Gacha Luck for 10 minutes

– 100% Gacha Luck for 10 minutes ThxFor10kMembers – 100% Gacha Luck for 10 minutes

Expired Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Heads Please. Since the game is still relatively new, all codes remain active. Once codes start expiring, we’ll move them to this section to keep you informed.

How to Redeem Heads Please Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for Heads Please is super simple and takes just a few seconds. Here’s exactly what you need to do:

Launch Heads Please from your Roblox games list. Look for the Codes button on the right side of the screen. Click on it to open the code redemption window. Type or paste your chosen code into the Enter Code Here text box. Press Use to claim your free rewards.

The Won currency lets you buy better coins and do 10-draws for rare collectibles, while enchant books give your coins special powers like speed boosts or luck increases.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest working codes, making this the most reliable place to find fresh Heads Please freebies. However, the developers share code on their official channels that are worth following.

The Heads Please Discord server has a dedicated codes channel where developers announce new codes first.

has a dedicated codes channel where developers announce new codes first. You can also join the COS.Studio Roblox group.

Use these codes to stock up on Won and enchant books, then start your journey toward collecting every rare coin in the game.