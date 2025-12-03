Roblox Hide and Sneak Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with the latest Hide and Sneak codes on December 3rd, 2025.

There are various prop hunt-style games on Roblox, and Hide and Sneak is one of them. The game divides everyone into two teams: one that has to turn into objects and hide, and the ones that must hunt down the propers within the time limit. While the goal is pretty simple, you might want to use the Hide and Sneak codes to gain an upper hand over others. These codes give you various freebies that can be used to boost yourself in the journey.

All Active Hide and Sneak Codes

Below, we have listed all the active and working codes for the game that can be redeemed for cash and other rewards. Make sure to claim them before the codes expire.

NewLobby! – Redeem for 1k Cash

– Redeem for 1k Cash UltimateUpdate – Redeem for a Rare Crate

All Expired Codes

Next, we have all the expired codes that you can no longer redeem.

200M

ARCADE

OnceCommonCrate

W

MidWeekSecret

MoreCode

HereBeUpdate

SpinsSpinsSpins

How to Redeem The Codes

It is pretty easy to redeem the codes and claim all rewards. Follow the instructions below to get everything.

Launch Hide and Sneak on your device. Click the Extra button on the top-left side of the screen and select Codes. Type or paste a working code in the empty text box. Hit the Redeem button to claim the rewards.

Where to Get More Hide and Sneak Codes

The best way to stay up to date with the latest codes for the game is by bookmarking this page and checking it frequently. We update the list as soon as a new code drops. Additionally, you can also join the official Discord Server of the game to connect with other players and check out what’s coming with new updates.