Roblox Hide or Die Codes (April 2025)

Update: We last checked this article for new active Roblox Hide or Die Codes on April 8th, 2025.

Prop hunt games deliver a special kind of multiplayer thrill, and Hide or Die takes this concept to new heights with its unique twist on the classic format. This Roblox experience puts players in two distinct roles: become the hunter tracking down cleverly disguised props, or transform into furniture and objects while trying to evade detection. To enhance your gameplay with exclusive weapon skins and extra coins, we’ve gathered all working Hide or Die codes.

All Working Hide or Die Codes

Use these verified codes to claim free coins and exclusive weapon skins:s

  • 100MKnife: Redeem for a Knife Skin
  • 100MBlaster: Redeem for a Gun Skin

These codes have been verified as working, but they could expire without warning. We recommend redeeming them as soon as possible to avoid missing out on these valuable rewards.

Expired Hide or Die Codes

  • marchy
  • gift
  • xmas
  • gamemodes
  • ilovethisgame
  • alexisawesome
  • coleiscool

How to Redeem Hide or Die Codes

Claiming codes for Hide and Die is pretty simple just follow these steps below:

  1. Launch Hide or Die on Roblox.
  2. Look for the “Items” option on the left side of your screen
  3. Navigate to the “ABX (codes)” section
  4. Enter a working code in the provided text box
  5. Click the “Redeem” button to receive your rewards

After successful redemption, you’ll see a notification confirming your new items or currency.

How to Find More Hide or Die Codes

While we consistently update our list with the latest codes, you can also check these official sources:

For the most convenient experience, simply bookmark this page and check back regularly. We continuously monitor all official channels and update our list as soon as new codes become available.

Have you discovered a code we haven’t listed? Let us know in the comments, and we’ll verify and add it to help other players!

