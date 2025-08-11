Roblox Hollow Era Codes (August 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Hollow Era Codes on August 11th, 2025.

Hollow Era brings the beloved Bleach universe to Roblox with an authentic experience where you choose between becoming a powerful Shinigami or embracing your inner Hollow. After your character dies from a mysterious illness, you’re presented with the ultimate choice that determines your entire journey through Karakura Town and beyond. Redeeming codes gives you free cash to upgrade your abilities, reroll orbs to customize your appearance, and XP boosts to accelerate your path to becoming an unstoppable force in this spiritual realm.

Working Hollow Era Codes

Our team has verified these codes, and they’re currently active in the game. Since Bleach-inspired games often release milestone-based codes, redeem these quickly before they expire:

QUINCYUPDATE – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards 50KLIKES – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards QUINCYKTILLMYBONESDECAY – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards SORRYFORBIGDELAY – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards 3MVISITS – Redeem for 10,000 money

– Redeem for 10,000 money 30KFAVORITES – Redeem for 10,000 money

– Redeem for 10,000 money 40KLIKES – Redeem for 10,000 money

– Redeem for 10,000 money EMOTES – Redeem for 10,000 money

– Redeem for 10,000 money FACEREROLL – Redeem for Face Reroll Orb

– Redeem for Face Reroll Orb UPDATE05 – Redeem for 15 minutes of double XP and double money

– Redeem for 15 minutes of double XP and double money 2MVISITS – Redeem for 10,000 money

– Redeem for 10,000 money 30KLIKES – Redeem for 10,000 money

– Redeem for 10,000 money 20KFAVORITES – Redeem for 10,000 money

– Redeem for 10,000 money HAIRCOLOR – Redeem for Hair Color Reroll Orb

– Redeem for Hair Color Reroll Orb RELEASE – Redeem for 10,000 cash

Expired Hollow Era Codes

20KLIKES – Redeem for 10,000 money

– Redeem for 10,000 money SORRYFORSHUTDOWNSFIXEDFR – Redeem for SP reset

– Redeem for SP reset 1MVISITS – Redeem for 10,000 money

– Redeem for 10,000 money 20KMEMBERS – Redeem for 10,000 cash

– Redeem for 10,000 cash SORRYFORSHUTDOWN – Redeem for rewards

– Redeem for rewards 100KVISITS – Redeem for 10,000 cash

– Redeem for 10,000 cash 15KLIKES – Redeem for 10,000 money

– Redeem for 10,000 money 10KLIKES – Redeem for 10,000 money

– Redeem for 10,000 money SORRYFORSHUTDOWNS – Redeem for skill tree reset

– Redeem for skill tree reset 5KLIKES – Redeem for 10,000 cash

– Redeem for 10,000 cash SORRYFORSHUTDOWN2 – Redeem for 5,000 cash

– Redeem for 5,000 cash 2500LIKES – Redeem for 15,000 cash

– Redeem for 15,000 cash 1KLIKES – Redeem for 10,000 cash

– Redeem for 10,000 cash SORRYM1EXPLOITINGBUG – Redeem for x3 weapon reroll orb

– Redeem for x3 weapon reroll orb 4KMEMBERS – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards 500LIKES – Redeem for 10,000 cash

How to Redeem Hollow Era Codes in Roblox

Before you can redeem codes, you must first join the official Hollow Era Roblox community. This requirement ensures that only active community members can access the free rewards. Once you’ve joined the community, follow these steps:

Launch Hollow Era. Press the M key on your keyboard or click the Menu button at the top left of your screen. Click the Codes button from the menu that appears. Enter one of the working codes from our list above into the text box. Press Enter on your keyboard to claim your free rewards.

If a newly released code doesn’t work, try leaving and rejoining the game to connect to a different server that might have the updated code system running.

How to Find More Hollow Era Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest working codes, making it your most reliable source for fresh Hollow Era codes. Our team monitors the game’s official channels and tests every code before adding it to our list, ensuring everything actually works when you try to redeem it.

You can also join the Hollow Era Discord server, where new codes are announced in the ‘game-news’ channel. Free resources from these codes let you experiment and enjoy the game rather than getting stuck in repetitive grinding loops.