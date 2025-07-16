Roblox Home Run Simulator Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Home Run Simulator Codes on July 16, 2025.

Hitting the ball hard and sending it flying through the galaxy is the main goal of Home Run Simulator. While it is quite fun to learn the gameplay mechanics, players might feel slightly frustrated if they don’t get better bats. This is where our Home Run Simulator Codes article comes in handy. We have listed all the active codes that can be redeemed to get various rewards in the game.

Active Home Run Simulator Codes

Below is the complete list of all new and active codes for the game. We will update this list whenever new codes arrive.

hrd2025 – Redeem the code to get an exclusive bat ( new )

Expired Home Run Simulator Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for the game. However, we will update this list when the active codes are no longer active and available for redemption.

How to Redeem the Home Run Simulator Codes

Redeeming the codes is a straightforward task. Just follow these instructions to collect the rewards:

Launch Home Run Simulator on Roblox. Look for the Codes chest and touch it. Type of paste the active codes in the ‘Enter Code‘ section. Click the Claim button to get the rewards.

How to Find More Codes

The easiest way to check for more codes is by bookmarking this page and visiting it frequently. We will update the list whenever a new code is released. The developer releases new code via their YouTube channel, where it can be quite a hassle to find the code among other details.

How to Fix Home Run Simulator Code Not Working – Troubleshooting

There are various reasons why your code might not work in the game. We have listed some of the reasons below.

Server Issue – You should restart the game and log back in to check if the issue is resolved.

You should restart the game and log back in to check if the issue is resolved. Code Has Expired – You might get an error when redeeming a code if it has expired.

You might get an error when redeeming a code if it has expired. Incorrect Code – Typing the wrong code will also give you an error. We recommend copy-pasting the codes instead of typing them manually.

Typing the wrong code will also give you an error. We recommend copy-pasting the codes instead of typing them manually. Code Already Claimed – You will get an error if you try to redeem a code that you have already used.

This also brings us to the end of the guide. Make sure to redeem the codes quickly since they tend to expire unexpectedly.