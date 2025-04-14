Roblox: Horse Life Codes (April 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Horse Life Codes on April 14th, 2025.

Playing Horse Life is super fun, but getting free items makes it even better! That’s why we’ve put together this list of codes. These codes give you free stuff that helps you take care of your horses and make them look cool. You can get items like Color Dyes to change how your horses look, or useful things like Master Lassos to catch new horses. Let’s check out all the codes that can help make your Horse Life game more fun.

Working Horse Life Codes

Our team has checked all these codes, and they all work right now. Here are all the working Horse Life codes you can use today:

Uranium — Gets you: 5 Green Apples

Use these codes soon! They can stop working without any warning. The game makers add new codes when they update the game or during special events, so check back often for new codes.

Expired Horse Life Codes

Here is a list of all expired codes:

HappyPlushRelease — Gets you: Color Dye and Name Tag

100ktwitter — Gets you: Color Dye and Name Tag

HappyLunarNewYear — Gets you: 2 New Year Snakes, 2 New Year Lanterns, and a Lunar New Year Palette

WINTERUPDATE — Gets you: Free rewards (mix of items)

MonthlyMission — Gets you: 10 Mystic Food, 4 Master Lasso, and 3 Instant Foal Potions

How to Redeem Horse Life Codes in Roblox

Redeeming these codes for Horse Life is easy once you know how to do it. Just follow these steps:

Open Horse Life in Roblox. When you start, find the big Login Rewards gift box near where you spawn Walk up to the gift box and press E (or tap it if you’re on mobile) In the menu that opens, click on the Codes tab on the right side Type your code in the box (make sure to get the spelling and capital letters right) Click the Redeem button to get your free stuff

If you typed the code right, you’ll see a message saying it worked, and your rewards will show up in your inventory right away.

How to Find More Horse Life Codes

We update this guide often, so it’s the best place to find the newest Horse Life codes. But if you want to be one of the first to know about new codes, here are some other places to look:

Horse Life Discord Server

Roblox Game Page — Sometimes they put codes in the game description or comments

The game makers usually release new codes when lots of people start playing the game or during holidays and updates, so watch for new codes during these times. Don’t forget to check back here often for new codes as we keep watching for them. Have fun with your horses!