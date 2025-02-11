Roblox: How to Catch Lovestorm Eel in Fisch?

The Valentine’s update in Roblox Fisch introduces the Lovestorm Eel. This special event occurs every hour near Roslit Bay, giving players a 15-minute window to attempt the catch. What makes this fish particularly interesting is its defense mechanism. When hooked, the Lovestorm Eel applies a -90% progress speed effect to your fishing rod, essentially turning what might normally be a quick catch into a test of patience.

In this guide, you will learn how to find and successfully catch the Lovestorm Eel in Fisch, including the best equipment choices and timing for this special event fish.

Lovestorm Eel Location in Fisch

The Lovestorm Eel appears exclusively near Roslit Bay, located west of Moosewood at coordinates -1450, 135, 750. Getting there requires some preparation and navigation:

Start at Moosewood and visit the Shipwright NPC to get your boat. Sail westward toward Roslit Bay. Watch for event notifications in the global chat. Look for a pink-shaded zone with pink clouds above it. The event lasts 15 minutes or until someone catches the eel.

Note: You at least need to be level 5 to be able to buy a boat in Fisch.

How to Catch the Lovestorm Eel in Fisch

The Lovestorm Eel requires specific conditions and equipment for a successful catch. For the best chance of catching this limited-time fish, you will need to account for the following factors:

Time and Weather:

Night-time fishing yields better results

Windy conditions are good, but Aurora Borealis weather is optimal

Equipment Requirements:

Best Rods: Heaven’s Rod or Destiny Rod

Heaven’s Rod or Destiny Rod Recommended Bait: Weird Algae or Chocolate Fish

A special variant called the Lovestorm Eel Supercharged occasionally spawns during these events. This one is even harder to catch than the Lovestorm eel and applies a -95% progress speed effect to your rod but offers better rewards.

Note: The spawn rate for the Supercharged version is notably lower than the regular Lovestorm Eel.

Remember to keep an eye on the global chat for event announcements, as timing is important for participating in these limited-time encounters. Server hopping can help you find more opportunities.

Understanding the Lovestorm Eel’s mechanics and preparing accordingly makes a significant difference in your chances of success. While the -90% progress speed effect makes this one of the more demanding catches in Fisch, the right combination of equipment, timing, and location will help you land this special event fish.