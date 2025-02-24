Roblox: How to Catch the Crowned Anglerfish in Fisch?

Are you struggling to catch the Crowned Anglerfish in Fisch? This massive deep-sea creature with its distinctive crown-shaped lure is one of the trickiest catches in the Mariana’s Veil expansion. Don’t worry though – I’ve put together this guide to help you land this secret fish without all the frustration.

What Makes the Crowned Anglerfish Special?

The Crowned Anglerfish is classified as a Secret rarity fish found only in the Abyssal Zenith area. It’s known for its massive size (averaging around 13,000 kg) and its challenging catch mechanics. When you hook this beast, you’ll immediately notice the -95% progress speed reduction, making it one of the most difficult reeling experiences in the game. If you manage to catch one, you’ll be rewarded with a special cutscene, 16,000 XP, and around 15,888 C$.

How to Find and Reach Abyssal Zenith Area in Fisch?

Before you can even attempt to catch the Crowned Anglerfish, you need to reach the Abyssal Zenith area. First, you need to get the Fisch Submarine from Dr. Glimmerfin at Roslit Bay. This is your ticket to accessing Mariana’s Veil. If you haven’t already, you’ll need to progress through the first two areas of Mariana’s Veil:

Volcanic Vents Challenger’s Deep

How to Catch Crowned Anglerfish

Once you’ve unlocked those areas, you can proceed to Abyssal Zenith, which is the third region in Mariana’s Veil. When you arrive at Abyssal Zenith, head past the Inn Keeper to reach a massive pool. For the exact location, you’re looking for coordinates around X= -13515, Y=-11050, and Z=175. You can use your GPS to find this spot.

I’ve found that fishing at the edge of this pool gives you the best chance to encounter the Crowned Anglerfish. The Crowned Anglerfish is incredibly picky about when it bites. You need to match several specific conditions:

Time and Weather Requirements

Time of Day : Night only

: Night only Weather : Foggy conditions

: Foggy conditions Season: Autumn

If you’re impatient like me, you can use Totems to influence these conditions. The Sundial Totem can change the time of day, while the Smokescreen Totem can create foggy weather. You can purchase these from vendors on Sunstone and Mushgrove islands.

Bait Selection

The Crowned Anglerfish will only bite on Truffle Worm bait. These can be somewhat hard to come by, but you can find them by:

Opening Coral Geodes Found in the Desolate Deep

Redeeming Fisch codes which sometimes provide free bait

Trading with other players

Best Rods for Catching Crowned Anglerfish

The rod you choose is absolutely crucial for this catch. Remember that -95% progress speed decrease? That means you need something with serious resilience. Here are the top rod choices:

Heaven’s Rod : My personal favorite for this catch

: My personal favorite for this catch Ethereal Prism Rod : Excellent alternative with great stats

: Excellent alternative with great stats Seraphic Rod: Also works well for this challenge

If you haven’t unlocked these rods yet, you can still attempt it with:

Kraken Rod

Tempest Rod

Challenger Rod

The key stat you need is Resilience – aim for at least 30 points in this stat. I once tried using a rod with only 20 resilience and nearly broke my game controller trying to reel this fish in!

Rod Enchantments

Enchanting your rod can make a huge difference. Look for these enchantments:

Resilient : Reduces the effect of negative progress effects

: Reduces the effect of negative progress effects Controlled : Makes frantic movements more manageable

: Makes frantic movements more manageable Steady: Helps maintain progress during difficult catches

I’ve found that Resilient is particularly effective against the Crowned Anglerfish’s brutal progress penalty.

What to Expect When You Succeed

After what will likely feel like an eternity of reeling, you’ll be rewarded with a special cutscene celebrating your catch. The Crowned Anglerfish is truly a sight to behold with its massive size and distinctive crown-shaped lure. Beyond the bragging rights, you’ll receive:

16,000 XP

Around 15,888 C$ based on the fish’s weight and value

Patience is truly the key here. I spent several gaming sessions hunting this fish before finally landing one. The combination of rare conditions, specific bait requirements, and the brutal reeling challenge makes this one of the most satisfying catches in the game.