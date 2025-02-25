Roblox: How to Find and Beat the Scylla Boss in Fisch

The Scylla boss fight is one of the most challenging tasks in Fisch’s Mariana’s Veil expansion. This massive multi-headed creature guards the entrance to the Veil of the Forsaken, the final area of Mariana’s Veil. If you’ve made it through the other areas and are ready to take on this formidable opponent, this guide will walk you through how to find and defeat the Scylla boss.

How to the Calm Zone in Fisch?

Before you can face the Scylla boss, you need to reach the Calm Zone, the fourth area in Mariana’s Veil. This means you’ll need to progress through several areas first:

First, you need to get the Fisch Submarine from Dr. Glimmerfin at Roslit Bay. Then upgrade your submarine to level 3 and work your way through:

Volcanic Vents Challenger’s Deep Abyssal Zenith

You’ll need to upgrade both your submarine and your Glimmerfin Suit as you progress. Once you’ve upgraded to the Deep upgrade and Glimmerfin Suit level 3 from Abyssal Zenith, you can access the Calm Zone.

Finding the Entrance to the Veil of the Forsaken

Once you’re in the Calm Zone, follow these steps to find the entrance to the Veil of the Forsaken:

Use your GPS to locate the Rainbow River’s end at coordinates X= -4305, Y= -11230, Z= 1955. At the end of the Rainbow River, you’ll find an underwater tunnel. Swim through it. After emerging from the tunnel, you’ll face an obstacle course with floating platforms. To make this easier, bring an Advanced Glider. You can talk to the Calm Zone innkeeper to create a spawn point in case you fall. Cross the obstacle course by jumping across the platforms until you reach the other side.

After completing the obstacle course, you’ll encounter a large gate with three pedestals in front of it. To open this gate, you need to place three specific Secret fish on these pedestals:

Magma Leviathan : Place on the left pedestal (found in Volcanic Vents)

: Place on the left pedestal (found in Volcanic Vents) Crowned Anglerfish : Place in the middle pedestal (found in Abyssal Zenith)

: Place in the middle pedestal (found in Abyssal Zenith) Frozen Leviathan: Place on the right pedestal (found in Challenger’s Deep)

To place the fish, hold them in your inventory and press E when near the correct pedestal. Once all three fish are placed, the gate will open, revealing the path to another Rainbow River and the Calm Zone Bestiary.

After passing through the gate, you’ll find a chessboard puzzle with four Scylla statues. This puzzle must be completed to access the Veil of the Forsaken:

Each statue needs to be moved to its correct position (which is randomized for each attempt). To move a statue, press E on it. Pushing from behind moves it forward, while pushing from the front moves it backward. A statue will turn green when it’s in the correct position. You have only one minute to position all four statues correctly. If you run out of time, the puzzle resets, and you’ll need to wait for a short cooldown before trying again.

I recommend completing one statue and quickly moving to the next to save time. Once all four statues are correctly positioned, a trapdoor will open. Jump through this trapdoor to be teleported to the Veil of the Forsaken.

How to Defeat Scylla Boss in Fisch?

Once you enter the Veil of the Forsaken, you’ll be placed in a waiting room for about a minute. During this time, other players can join you for the boss fight. When the timer runs out, a cutscene will play, and the Scylla boss fight will begin.

The Scylla has four heads, each capable of throwing deadly energy balls at you. If your health reaches zero, you’ll respawn at the beginning of the fight area. The boss stays active for 10 minutes, and you must complete the task within this time limit.

To defeat the Scylla, you need to build a giant Crossbow by collecting three parts scattered around the arena:

Crossbow Base: Located on the north side of the chamber (X= -4345, Y= -11155, Z= 6490) Crossbow Bow: Found on the northeast side (X= -4800, Y= -11185, Z= 6610) Crossbow Arrow: Positioned on the northwest side (X= -4035, Y= -11185, Z= 6510)

The challenge is collecting them while avoiding Scylla’s attacks. Once you’ve collected all three parts, take them to the Crossbow construction site located on a high platform above the entrance (X= -4360, Y= -11090, Z= 7140). Interact with the Crossbow to assemble it. A cutscene will play, showing your character firing the Crossbow and defeating the Scylla.

Rewards for Defeating the Scylla Boss

After successfully defeating the Scylla boss, you’ll gain:

Permanent access to the Veil of the Forsaken: You can now enter this area freely without having to fight the boss again. Access to Scylla Hunts: Similar to Kraken Hunts, you can now participate in Scylla Hunts to catch the Scylla fish. This Secret fish has a base catch rate of 0.32% (1/313 chance) and is known for its extreme difficulty with a -95% progress speed penalty. Access to the Leviathan’s Fang Rod: This powerful fishing rod can be purchased from a vendor near the entrance to the Veil of the Forsaken for 1,000,000 C$. The rod features: 70% Lure Speed

180% Luck

0.1 Control

5% Resilience

Infinite Max Fish Weight

Passive Ability: +50% Resilience, +20% Progress Speed, and the Slash ability specifically when reeling in a Scylla

How to Catch Scylla Fish in Fisch?

Once you’ve defeated the boss, you can attempt to catch the Scylla fish during Scylla Hunts. Here’s what you need to know:

Bait : Shark Head is required

: Shark Head is required Time/Weather/Season : No specific preferences

: No specific preferences Weight : Ranges from 180,000 kg to 1,050,000 kg, making it the heaviest fish in the game

: Ranges from 180,000 kg to 1,050,000 kg, making it the heaviest fish in the game Value: 0.41 C$/kg, with a base XP of 500,000

Catch Mechanics: -95% progress speed penalty, plus an ability that temporarily lowers your rod’s Control and reduces your current progress

Due to the extreme difficulty in catching this fish, consider using rods with high Resilience such as the Abyssal Specter Rod (70% Resilience) or the Ethereal Prism Rod (40% Resilience).

Remember that persistence is key – you might not succeed on your first attempt, but with practice and perhaps some help from friends, you’ll eventually overcome this formidable boss and unlock the final secrets of Fisch’s deepest waters.