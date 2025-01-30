The Atlantis update has introduced seven new fishing rods in Fisch and you can obtain them by completing puzzles and trials. The Poseidon Rod is one of those fishing rods that you can unlock after completing the Poseidon Temple puzzle. While this puzzle takes place in the Atlantis area, you have a limited time before it vanishes forever. After that, you may not be able to get the Poseidon Rod by any means.

Before it’s too late, check out here to learn how to get the Poseidon Rod in Fisch. Also, if you want to learn more about the Poseidon Rod and its stats, passives, etc, keep scrolling down.

While you are here, consider checking out our Fisch Codes guide for guaranteed rewards like free cash and bobbers. You can also check out our dedicated section for Roblox on TechWiser for more such guides.

How to Complete the Poseidon Temple Puzzle in Fisch

Once you are inside the Atlantis area, follow the directions mentioned below to reach the Poseidon Temple puzzle.

From the spawn point, go to the right side toward the glowy blue mushrooms. Cross the small bridge next to the Poseidon statue to find a small entrance. At the end of the entrance, you will find a pool that leads you toward the Poseidon Temple. If you have a GPS device (obtained from Moosewood), head to these coordinates XYZ:- -4299, -604, 1587 to find the area. Make sure you are equipped an Advanced Diving Gear and a Super Flipper before diving in the pool. Since you will be spending some time under the water, the above gear will help you survive. In the pool, you will find a huge Poseidon statue and a cave entrance to its right side. Enter the cave leading to a huge hall with two rooms on the right side. This is where you need to solve the Poseidon Temple puzzle.

In both of the rooms in the Poseidon Temple, you will see three pedestals each. To solve the puzzle, you must place a fish on each of these pedestals. However, you can’t keep any random fish on them. There’s a designated fish that needs to be placed on the pedestals. Check the table below for details:

Left room Right room Middle pedestal: Whale Shark Right pedestal: Ginsu Shark Right pedestal: Icebeard Shark Middle pedastal: Ancient Megalodon Left pedestal: Great White Shark Right pedastal: Ginsu Shark

You will experience an earthquake after placing the required fish on the respective pedestals. This event will open the door on the left side of the cave. You can then enter that cave and find the Poseidon Rod placed against the wall. You must interact with it and pay 1,555,555C$ to purchase the Poseidon Rod.

In the same room, you can purchase Poseidon Wrath Totem for 1,500,000C$. This totem summons the Poseidon Wrath event that stays active for 6 minutes. During this period, all fish caught in the Poseidon Temple have a 2% chance of being mutated with a Wrath Mutation. In case you don’t know, the Wrath Mutation multiplies a fish’s value by 6.5x.

Poseidon Rod Stats and Passive in Fisch

Once you have obtained the Poseidon Rod, you can use it to catch relatively rarer fish with ease. This fishing rod has an impressive 165% luck that boosts your chances greatly. Overall, the Poseidon Rod has great stats including a decent lure Speed, resilience, and weight capacity. For your reference still, here are all the stats possessed by this rod.

Lure Speed : 50%

: 50% Luck : 165%

: 165% Control : 0.2

: 0.2 Resilience : 40%

: 40% Maximum KG : 100000kg

: 100000kg Line Distance: 65m

What makes the Poseidon Rod truly unique is that it can give you 75% of a fish’s value upon catching it. While the chances of happening this are only 25%, it is truly helpful for players who are looking to earn money. While using the Poseidon Rod, there’s a 5% chance for the Poseidon Ghost to spawn.

A Poseidon Ghost increases the weight of a fish by 75% to 150%. Apart from this, the fish will also be mutated with the King’s Blessing Mutation. For those who don’t know, the King’s Blessing multiplies a fish’s selling value by 1.5x. In short, the Poseidon Rod is a dream come true for players who constantly feel the need to farm money in Fisch. 1.5x. In short, the Poseidon Rod is a dream come true for players who constantly feel the need to farm money in Fisch.