Roblox Human Kebabs Codes (May 2025)

Update: We last checked this article for new Roblox Human Kebabs Codes on May 8th, 2025.

Human Kebabs codes are your ticket to getting ahead with free Credits and Skewers without the grind. In this unusual but entertaining game, you’ll be competing against other players to skewer them before they can do the same to you. Our team has verified all codes, so you can jump right in and start building your kebab empire with some extra advantages.

Working Human Kebabs Codes

Our team has verified these codes.

1millionvisitsagain : Redeem for 500 Credits and a Fast Skewer

: Redeem for 500 Credits and a Fast Skewer kebab party : Redeem for 150 Credits and a Brick Skewer

: Redeem for 150 Credits and a Brick Skewer zinklog : Redeem for 300 Credits

: Redeem for 300 Credits jogs fifth : Redeem for 555 Credits and a Potassium Skewer

: Redeem for 555 Credits and a Potassium Skewer RELEASE: Redeem for 150 Credits

Expired Human Kebabs Codes

The following codes have expired and can no longer be redeemed:

2500likes

900likes

How to Redeem Human Kebabs Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for Human Kebabs is a simple process:

Launch Human Kebabs on Roblox Look for the Twitter bird icon on the left side of your screen. Click on it to open the code redemption menu. Enter an active code in the text box that appears. Click the green Redeem button to submit your code.

Remember that Roblox codes are typically case-sensitive, so it’s important to enter them exactly as shown above.

How to Get More Human Kebabs Codes

We update this guide regularly with new codes as soon as they’re released, making it the most reliable place to find active Human Kebabs codes.

Join the Official Human Kebabs Discord Server and check the ‘update-log’ channel

Remember to bookmark this page and check back often, as we’ll continue to update it with new codes whenever they become available.